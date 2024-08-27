Celtic are eyeing a move for Augsburg central midfielder Arne Engels this summer after losing Matt O’Riley to Brighton & Hove Albion and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old Belgian has emerged as their ‘top target’ with conversations underway between Brendan Rodgers and co and the player’s entourage.

Kick-starting the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign on a high, the Hoops are yet to concede a goal having won three games on the trot, but former Liverpool boss Rodgers is keen to strengthen his options in all departments as the top-tier outings come thick and fast.

Celtic Latest: Arne Engels

Augsburg reluctant to let the midfielder leave this summer

O’Riley was a paramount part of Rodgers’ title-winning side from last term, notching 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions, and so finding a replacement is nothing short of onerous – but Engels, 20, has been earmarked as the best possible alternative.

Contracted until the summer of 2026, the engine room operator had previously been identified as the primary O’Riley replacement, per Sky Sports, while Ligue 1 outfit Rennes have also been credited with an interest in the uncapped Belgian.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 102-game career, Engels has plundered nine goals and 20 assists.

Last campaign alone, the Dendermonde-born ace racked up 1,486 minutes of action for his Bundesliga employers, proving to be a crucial part of their tenth-placed finish in the German top division.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Celtic have ramped up their pursuit of Engels with concrete talks taking place and, although Augsburg are informed about their interest, the German club are hesitant to let him leave.

Romano: Engels is Celtic’s ‘Top Target’

Other possibilities being discussed

When quizzed whether Rodgers and Co were going to reinvest the money from O’Riley’s club-record sale, the ever-reliable Romano revealed that Engels – who has two years left on his current deal – has been earmarked as the club’s primary target.

Insisting that all relevant parties are currently in dialogue over a prospective move, the transfer expert suggested that other possibilities are being discussed in-house. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano said:

“Yes, Arne Engels is a top target for them, for sure. So, there are discussions taking place also with the player’s camp. Let's see if they can get this deal done for Engels. And then there are other possibilities also being discussed.”

Odsonne Edouard Admired by Celtic Chiefs

Nketiah move to Palace could allow Frenchman’s exit

Alongside the young central midfielder, Rodgers is keen to conclude his summer business by securing the services of another centre forward, especially with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City fond admirers of Kyogo Furuhashi.

As such, Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Eduoard – who previously earned his corn at Celtic Park – has been linked with a move back to Glasgow, per journalist Bobby Manzi, who has suggested that the Frenchman’s exit this summer could be on the cards.

Edouard vs Furuhashi - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Edouard Furuhashi Minutes 1,556 2,205 Goals 7 11 Assists 0 4 Shots per game 1.7 2.6 Pass success rate (%) 73.3 66.8 Key passes per game 0.6 0.7 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.3 Overall rating 6.56 6.77

Edouard’s employers are on the verge of agreeing a deal for Arsenal outcast Eddie Nketiah, which would allow Celtic – and other would-be buyers – to swoop in and snare a spectacular homecoming for the striker, who notched 87 goals and 38 assists across his previous 179-outing stint in Scotland.

All statistics per WhoScored