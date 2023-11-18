Highlights Celtic forwards Luis Palma and Hyun-jun Yang have become "emerging heroes" in a "really exciting" time at Parkhead.

The Hoops were forced to add to their squad during the summer transfer window following the departure of Jota to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

Meanwhile, head coach Brendan Rodgers expects the Bhoys to open up contract talks with a key player at Celtic Park.

Celtic forwards Luis Palma and Hyun-jun Yang have become “emerging heroes” at Parkhead, as journalist Dean Jones provides his verdict on a “really exciting time” for the Hoops.

Brendan Rodgers has enjoyed an excellent start on his return to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership and is on course to retain the league title.

Celtic have been helped with the additions of several exciting young players during the summer transfer window and hope to build on the foundations set over the previous two years. The Hoops head into the international break, leading their nearest challengers in the race for the Premiership.

Palma and Yang becoming Celtic favourites

Having sold former Portugal U21 winger Jota to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad for £25m, Celtic were under pressure to replace one of their primary source of goals. That came on top of losing head coach Ange Postecoglou in the summer after the Australian manager was tempted south of the border to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 58-year-old left having won a domestic treble last season and the Premiership title and Viaplay Cup the previous campaign. However, the shrewd appointment of Rodgers and astute signings stood the Hoops in good stead following their former head coach’s departure to the Premier League.

In July, Celtic announced the signing of Yang from Gangwon FC for a fee of around £2m. The Glasgow giants have continued to target the Japanese and South Korean markets during the transfer windows to great success.

However, towards the end of the window, the reigning champions were still looking to bolster their front line heading into the autumn months. In the final days of the summer market, Celtic confirmed the £3.5m capture of Aris FC winger Palma. The 23-year-old had scored 13 goals in 36 games for the Greek outfit in the previous season, which prepared him to take to Scottish football like a duck to water.

Meanwhile, young stars such as Matt O’Riley seem ‘genuinely committed’ to the Parkhead project, according to Jones in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT. Therefore, there is a feel-good factor around Celtic, who are eight points clear of second-placed Rangers at the Scottish Premiership summit, having played one game more than their arch-rivals.

Luis Palma and Hyun-jun Yang - Premiership stats 23/24 Palma Yang Overall rating 7.77 6.70 Goals 4 1 Assists 5 1 Shots per game 2.9 1 Man of the match awards 1 1 Stats according to WhoScored

Jones claims that Celtic must give Palma and Yang opportunities in the starting lineup to progress into top-level players in the future. The journalist believes the Hoops have two “emerging heroes” whom the Parkhead faithful love to make their own. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think this is a really exciting time for Celtic to have two players like Palma and Yang breaking through. They give you that excitement factor; as fans, that's what you want to see. I think there have been times when they've been slightly predictable in their play. But I think that that's almost expected because of their ages. That goes for Palma and Yang. I think that Celtic have to give these guys more opportunities going forward. To see them combining to score as well is a massive plus. They’re two emerging heroes, which is a perfect way to put it because Celtic fans love to have players like this that they can make their own.”

Celtic contract news

It was a busy summer for Celtic, but the Hoops hope they have the basis of a title-winning squad intact before the winter transfer window opens. There are no strong rumours linking the Hoops to a particular player, though that may be due to the market not opening for another month and a half.

According to Celtic defender Liam Scales, the youngster's return to Aberdeen was “in the pipeline” during the summer transfer window. However, a spate of injuries in Rodgers’ squad allowed the Republic of Ireland international to return to the fold at Parkhead, where he is now contributing to the Bhoys’ title push. Rodgers has also indicated that he expects the club to open up contract talks with Scales, who is quickly establishing himself as an essential part of the Northern Irishman’s side.

Celtic’s upcoming fixtures

Celtic can enjoy a week off during the international break and revel in last weekend’s 6-0 thumping of Aberdeen at Parkhead. The Glasgow giants remain at Celtic Park for their next Premiership clash, when they host Motherwell on 25th November.

Rodgers then leads his side to the Stadio Olimpico on 28th November, where they will look to pull off a shock result against Serie A giants Lazio. Celtic must secure three points if they have a slight chance of progressing to the Europa League knockout stages by finishing third in their Champions League group.

Read More: What happened to former Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele