Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are keen to add another body to their engine room before the impending transfer deadline and, according to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, they are eyeing a loan move for West Ham United’s Andy Irving.

After losing Matt O’Riley’s services to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the summer window, Rodgers and Co are keen to balance their losses and have identified Irving, 24, and Luke McCowan of Dundee FC as potential replacements.

Celtic Eye Loan Move for West Ham’s Irving

Midfielder eyed by top European clubs

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Joseph stated that Celtic have their sights set on adding another midfielder to the ranks before the summer transfer window comes to an end with McCowan and Irving on their radar.

In terms of the former, a move could prove difficult for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions given that his Premier League employers are reluctant to let him depart this summer.

“Celtic are in pursuit of another midfielder before the deadline. They are working on deals with a number of targets. They could make a move for Dundee’s Luke McCowan. They’re also exploring a loan deal for West Ham midfield Andy Irving. However, WHU not keen to let him go.”

Labelled as having ‘great passing ability’, Irving has been linked with a move to top clubs from all corners of Europe across the summer months but could be poised to complete his move to Celtic Park should Rodgers and Co table a genuine offer for his services.

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Irving emerged through the academy ranks of Hearts before ending up with West Ham in the summer of 2023. Now, if Celtic are able to strike a deal, he could return to his homeland.

Arne Engels Undergoing Celtic Medical

Belgian's move to cost Celtic £11m

In order to fully replenish their central midfield ranks after O’Riley’s aforementioned departure, Augsburg’s Arne Engels is another player expected to join the Hoops before the end of the day.

In fact, according to Joseph, the 20-year-old Belgian - at the time of writing - is in London to undergo his medical before putting pen to paper on an official switch. The report also reveals that Celtic are expected to fork out £11 million for the youngster’s signature, making Engels their club-record signing.