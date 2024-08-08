Highlights Celtic have been linked with moves for two of Liverpool’s young stars this summer.

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing two of Liverpool’s young players on loan for the 2024/25 season, according to Merseyside-based journalist Paul Gorst.

The Scottish Premiership campaign is already underway and Celtic stormed to the top of the table after matchday one with a comfortable 4-0 win over Kilmarnock over the weekend. They are next in action on Sunday away against Hibernian.

Brendan Rodgers has made just a handful of signings so far this transfer window, with the addition of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer. They have also signed Viljami Sinisalo from Aston Villa and midfielder Paulo Bernardo from Benfica.

Celtic eye two Liverpool youngsters

They could head out on loan this season

Two Liverpool youngsters that may be available for loan moves this season are Bobby Clark and former Celtic man Ben Doak.

According to Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst, a number of clubs have already registered interest in the pair, including the Scottish Premiership side.

Speaking on a Redmen TV podcast, the reporter shared the club’s plans for both players. Clark, who Klopp labelled as "incredible" last season, has already been the subject of a £6million bid from RB Salzburg, who are now coached by former Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders.

Gorst said:

“Leicester and Southampton are two of the clubs interested [in Doak], potentially Celtic as well. As far as I’m aware, the plan was to sit down with his representatives after the tour to discuss what’s next and where would be the best fit for him. “I don’t think Liverpool are actively looking to sell Bobby Clark, but he’s a player with loads of interest. Celtic and Rangers are in the mix, RB Salzburg have had a bid rejected and pretty much half the Championship are interested, including Norwich City and Leeds United.”

Race for O’Riley heats up

He could leave Celtic this summer

The race for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is heating up as clubs across Europe battle it out for the 23-year-old’s signature. The most recent update comes from Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who claims Premier League side Brighton have presented an offer worth €25million, which is close to Celtic’s own valuation of the player.

Serie A side Atalanta have also been linked with O’Riley, as has Chelsea due to the likely departure of Conor Gallagher. O’Riley began his career in London with Fulham, but was released back in 2020.

Matt O'Riley 2023/24 stats for Celtic in all competitions Stat: Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 18 Minutes played 4,291

He eventually signed for MK Dons and was able to get his career back on track. In January 2022, he joined Celtic, and has now made over 120 appearances for the Scottish club across all competitions.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.