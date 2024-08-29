Celtic are eyeing a stunning triple deadline day deal on Friday as they plot of a move for Dundee captain Luke McCowan alongside Arne Engels and Auston Trusty, according to The Sun.

The Hoops have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window in terms of incomings, with Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo returning on permanent deals following successful loan spells, while Kasper Schmeichel took over from Joe Hart as the number one goalkeeper and a loan deal for Alex Valle from Barcelona was completed too.

However, after losing star midfielder Matt O'Riley to Brighton in a club-record deal worth up to £30million there is more money to spend and Brendan Rodgers is keen to strengthen the squad before Friday night's 11pm deadline.

Celtic Eye Triple Deadline Day Deal

Two deals agreed and another being considered

The Glasgow side, who have won 11 of the last 12 Scottish Premiership titles, were rocked when they lost talisman O'Riley in the final week of the window but it had been expected after strong interest all summer.

The club had targeted Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels as their prime target to replace him should he leave, and despite having two initial bids rejected they have now agreed a €13million fee with the Bundesliga club to sign him.

Engels will undergo a medical on Friday before signing a contract, and he is set to be joined by Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty after the two clubs were on the verge of agreeing a £5million fee for the centre-back, with a breakthrough found after top-level talks according to The Sun.

Luke McCowan Scottish Premiership stats 23/24 Games 37 Goals 10 Assists 5

But that may not be the end of their business as the report states that manager Rodgers is also eyeing a late swoop for Dundee captain Luke McCowan on deadline day to further strengthen their midfield.

The 26-year-old, who has been described as "superb" by Sir Rod Stewart previously, would count towards Celtic's homegrown quota for the season. However, Hibernian are also "desperate" to try and sign McCowan before the deadline, and will provide stern competition for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: McCowan registered 15 goal involvements in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24.

Celtic Eye Loan-to-Buy Move for Sanches

Another deal considered at Parkhead

While the club are prioritising the three aforementioned deals before the transfer window closes, there is also a chance they could bring in 21-year-old winger Alvyn Sanches.

The club have been interested in the Laussane youngster this summer, but a deal for Mateusz Bogusz was seen as more of a realistic option. However, a deal for the MLS star has since fallen through with Celtic walking away from negotiations and now a move for Sanches could be back on the cards.

A permanent deal has previously been mooted, however a fresh report states that the Swiss side would be open to a loan deal with a buy option to bring in funds.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.