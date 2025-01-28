Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are interested in pursuing a loan deal for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, according to the Daily Mail.

Celtic are flying this season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side 10 points ahead of second-placed Rangers with a game in hand on their arch-rivals. The Hoops are aiming for a domestic treble, having already won the Scottish League Cup and being well-placed to retain their Premiership title.

Earlier in the transfer window, Celtic confirmed that Portuguese winger Jota would return to the club from Stade Rennais, with fellow fan-favourite Kyogo Furuhashi moving the other way. As a result of Kyogo’s departure, Celtic are on the hunt for a new striker ahead of the deadline and have been linked with a potential move for Brighton striker Ferguson.

Celtic keen on Ferguson loan

Brighton reportedly open to departure

It has been widely reported this month that Brighton would be open to Ferguson’s departure on loan, or permanently, were the right offer to come in. Though Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck have had recent struggles with injury, Ferguson has lacked consistency this season, having netted just one goal in 12 Premier League games.

Evan Ferguson 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Goals Minutes Played Premier League 12 1 220' EFL Cup 2 0 153'

Despite owner Tony Bloom being a big fan of the player, there is no denying that Ferguson needs to retain his spark. A loan move to Celtic, who will compete in the play-off round of the newly formatted Champions League, could offer Ferguson, who has been described as 'explosive', the chance to restore his confidence with consistent minutes.

Numerous Premier League sides, such as Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and West Ham United, have all shown an interest in the Republic of Ireland international. Celtic’s domestic success and potential for further progression in Europe, however, may mean that Rodgers’ side have the edge in trying to lure Ferguson to their team, should Brighton opt to loan the striker out rather than sell him permanently.

The Hoops are reportedly close to securing a deal for Kieran Tierney to return to the club from Arsenal, either this month or on a pre-contract agreement for a transfer in the summer, while they have also tabled a bid to sign forward Sondre Orjasaeter.

(All stats from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/01/2025)