Celtic are reportedly showing interest in Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry, who is expected to leave Villa Park this month, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

The Villans recalled Barry from a loan spell with EFL League One outfit Stockport County earlier this month. The Premier League giants were reportedly looking to sell the young attacker amid their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen.

Barry flourished at Edgeley Park, bagging an impressive 15 goals in 23 League One games this season. He's a previously lauded 'outstanding' versatile forward who can play out wide on the left and as the focal point of his side's attack.

Louie Barry Stats (EFL League One 2024-25) Appearances 23 Goals 15 Goals Per Game 0.7 Assists 2 Successful Dribbles 2.3 (52%) Ground Duels Won 4.2 (48%) Aerial Duels Won 0.2 (29%) Big Chances Created 5 Big Chances Missed 6

The 21-year-old joined Villa's youth system in January 2020 from Barcelona's esteemed La Masia academy. The former England U18 international has had spells on loan at Swindon Town, MK Dons and Salford City but hasn't managed to break into his parent club's first team.

Celtic Keen On Villa's Barry

The Bhoys Are Prepared to Sign Him Permanently

O'Rourke reports that Celtic want to sign Barry permanently to give Brendan Rodgers more options in attack. His side sits at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 15-point lead over arch-rivals, Rangers.

The Bhoys were thought to be eyeing Barry as a replacement for Honduran left-winger Luis Palma. The 24-year-old was set to join Rayo Vallecano on an initial loan, but the move collapsed after the Spanish club were hit with a transfer ban, per The Sun.

Championship clubs Middlesbrough and Leeds United have also been keeping tabs on Barry. Unai Emery suggested last week that the club had a 'plan' for the youngster after he was recalled from his loan with Stockport.

Rodgers may be enticed by Barry's versatility because he predominantly plays on the left wing but can also perform as a centre-forward. He helped fire Stockport to the EFL League Two title last season with nine goals and four assists in 20 games.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/01/2025.

