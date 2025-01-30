Celtic could look to land a forgotten star from the Premier League in the coming days of the January transfer window - with reports suggesting that a move for Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia could be on the cards.

Malacia has made just seven appearances for the Red Devils this season, as he aims to come back from a long-term injury under Ruben Amorim. With just four of those being starts, it's looking as though he's unfavoured by the Portuguese boss - and that could see Celtic make a late loan move for his talents.

Report: Malacia on Celtic Left-Back Shortlist

The Manchester United star has struggled for minutes this season

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Malacia features on a list of Celtic loan options if they fail to land Kieran Tierney before the transfer deadline.

Tyrell Malacia's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 22/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 14th Clearances Per Game 2 =6th Tackles Per Game 2.1 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =6th Match rating 6.64 =13th

The Scottish Premiership champions have agreed terms on a pre-contract deal with their former wonderkid, which will see him link up with Brendan Rodgers' side in the summer and thus securing an emotional return back to the east end of Glasgow. But if they can't broker a deal with Arsenal to bring him to Scotland six months earlier, a deal for Malacia would be on the cards.

Current back-up left-back Alex Valle is set to join Serie A side Como on loan after joining the Hoops on a temporary basis in the summer, and although Rodgers will look to secure a loan deal for Tierney in the process, Oleksandr Zinchenko's potential sale to Atletico Madrid could mean that Tierney will be needed by Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the campaign.

And, with Greg Taylor being Celtic's only recognised left-back at present, Malacia could see a late move to Parkhead form if Rodgers can't land their former academy star.

Malacia, thought to be on £75,000-per-week, is set to become third-choice left wing-back at United once Patrick Dorgu joins, with Luke Shaw as back-up once he returns to full fitness, and the club are willing to listen to proposals for the 25-year-old for the time being.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyrell Malacia has nine caps for the Netherlands.

Malacia has only recently returned from a serious knee injury, though Real Betis are also thought to be interested, having also taken Antony on loan from the Red Devils earlier in the window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-01-25.

