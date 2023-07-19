Celtic could now face “serious competition” to sign an exciting attacking talent at Parkhead, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to bolster his Hoops squad on his return to Celtic Park following his appointment this summer.

Celtic transfer news – Fabian Rieder

According to Football Scotland editor Mark Hendry, there has been no contact from Celtic to Young Boys over the services of attacking midfielder Fabian Rieder.

However, according to a report in The Scottish Sun last week, the Hoops have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the Switzerland international, with Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt yet to move for the playmaker.

Last week, The Daily Record claimed that Rodgers was reportedly an admirer of Rieder, with the Scottish Premiership champions aiming to flex their muscle in a potential £13m transfer.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Rieder should be the type of addition Celtic are looking at, as they aim to progress past the Champions League group stages this season.

However, with Wolverhampton Wanderers close to signing Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi for a reported £7.7m, the Bundesliga outfit could use that additional funding to sanction a bid for Rieder.

What has Jones said about Celtic and Rieder?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Celtic are about to be negatively impacted by a transfer that Wolves are on the verge of completing.

“They are signing Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach, giving the German club funds to invest in their own team.

“Information at this moment suggests it’s likely they will swoop for the brilliant Fabian Rieder.

“When Celtic were on the tail of him, I was pretty captivated by it because he looks such a great fit for how they can evolve, but this is serious competition that might now progress fast.

“In Germany, they are convinced this is the prime attacking midfield target they need and that it can be done because of the Elvedi deal.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Celtic this summer?

Rieder is not the only player Celtic have a reported interest in this summer, with several additions touted ahead of next month’s Scottish Premiership kick-off.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hoops are considering a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Matheus Tete.

However, the Italian journalist believes it won’t be easy for Celtic to secure a deal, with the Ukrainian outfit aware of the Glasgow giants’ financial muscle.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has told GMS that Celtic could speak to former winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, who is available as a free agent after leaving Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Rodgers hopes to have his squad in place by the time Celtic take to the field against Ross County at Parkhead in their opening fixture of the Scottish Premiership campaign on 5th August.

The Hoops then travel to Aberdeen before St. Johnstone are the visitors to Celtic Park the following weekend.

And Rodgers’ side round-off their first set of fixtures before the international break with the first Glasgow derby of the season, as Celtic travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers in a midday kick-off on 3rd September.