Celtic have been handed a boost in the race to sign Young Boys attacking midfielder Fabian Rieder at Parkhead, following an update provided by transfer insider Dean Jones to GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to bolster his Hoops squad as they aim to win their third consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic transfer news – Fabian Rieder

Last month, the Daily Record claimed that Celtic were interested in a swoop for Rieder, who has attracted the interest of several clubs from the Bundesliga.

Alongside the Hoops, Swiss reports suggest that Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg were monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation.

The same outlet claims that the Glasgow giants may have to shelve out £13m to secure the signature of the Switzerland international, who has experience of Champions League football with the Pro League outfit.

However, in a recent boost for Celtic, Sky Sports (via The Scottish Sun) have revealed that Borussia Monchengladbach, reportedly Rieder’s desired destination, are unwilling to pay the fee required to sign the creative midfielder.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Monchengladbach managing director Roland Virkus said: "Fabian Rieder is a good player. But he costs over €10m. That's a board we can't handle.

"That the player is good and interesting, that we've dealt with him - that's clear. But Fabian Rieder is out of the question at the moment."

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rieder is “exactly the sort of talent” Celtic should look to sign if they want to make a ripple in Europe this season.

And the journalist claims that Gladbach’s lack of interest in the “next level signing” is good news, potentially paving the way for Celtic to bid for the in-demand star.

What has Jones said about Celtic and Rieder?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The big fear around Rieder was that he could land at Gladbach, but that is being played down now, and that’s good news. I’ve spoken before about what an exciting player I think this would be for Celtic, so if they are going to make a move, this would be a golden moment to do so.

“As for Donny van de Beek, he is still of interest, but there are offers from leagues he would feel better suited to, and I just get the impression they will struggle to make any real progress with him.”

Who else could Celtic sign this summer?

Rieder is just one of several additions Celtic hope to make in the remaining month of the summer transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hoops are working to sign a replacement for departed winger Jota, who has left for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

Last month, Jones claimed to GMS that Rodgers has always admired Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mateus Tete, who could be available as a free agent as the Glasgow giants weigh up a move for the Brazil U23 star.

And Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney could return to Celtic Park as captain, having left the club in the summer of 2019 for the Emirates Stadium.