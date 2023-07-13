Celtic are being linked with a Borussia Dortmund-tracked talent with “unbelievable technical ability” at Parkhead, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to strengthen his Hoops squad as they aim to retain their Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic transfer news – Fabian Rieder

According to reports, Rodgers is an admirer of Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder, who is fresh from helping the Swiss Pro League outfit win their domestic league title last season.

The same outlet claims the 21-year-old could cost as much as £13m this summer, with a bidding war on the cards for his services.

Celtic have been provided with a further boost after Rieder’s agent, Fabian von Matt, has played down an imminent move to the Bundesliga, with some outlets suggesting a move to Wolfsburg was “close.”

Asked about a potential imminent Wolfsburg move, van Mott told Blick (via the Daily Record): "Not true. Gladbach [Borussia Monchengladbach] is one of the interested parties, that's right. We are in contact with the club. That's true too.”

Celtic could flex their financial muscle by signing Rieder after Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph told GIVEMESPORT that Rodgers has a “Champions League budget” worth £30m this summer.

And Jones believes that Rieder is “exactly the sort of talent” Celtic should be looking to sign during the transfer window.

What has Jones said about Celtic and Rieder?

Providing a Celtic update, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They are being linked with Fabian Rieder, and this is exactly the sort of talent Celtic should be looking to get in. He’s got unbelievable technical ability and twinkle toes that allow a level of creativity that would set him apart in Scotland, but also at times in the Champions League.

“He’s only 21, but he already has a bit of Champions League experience, and if Celtic can get this one going, it truly could be very exciting. After losing Jota, the club needs someone to land for next season that brings a thrill and has people believing that this team won’t let such a major exit impact them going forward.

“There are other teams interested here. I was told a couple of Bundesliga sides have been tracking him for a while, and one of them seems to be Dortmund, so we’ll have to see what happens. But if you are a Celtic fan and watch even 30 seconds of his highlights reel, you’ll want him signed up.”

Who else could Celtic target this summer?

It could be an exciting return to Parkhead for Rodgers, with Celtic interested in several impressive additions at Celtic Park.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes the acquisition of recently-linked Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi would be a “mega-signing” for the Hoops, though he warned fans that it seems unlikely at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Joseph recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney could return to Parkhead as club captain, having refused to close the door on a return to the Glasgow giants, according to The Scottish Sun.

And reports in Ukraine indicate that Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mateus Tete, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester with Rodgers, will leave the club, with the Premiership champions the early frontrunners for his signature.

Therefore, Rodgers and the Celtic faithful have plenty to be excited about as they prepare their next move in the transfer market.