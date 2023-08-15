Celtic are poised to complete deals for both Ryan Fraser and Gustaf Lagerbielke in the coming days as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the duo’s respective transfers are expected to advance further.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has sanctioned six incomings so far but will be looking to strengthen his side further by sealing additional deals prior to the window slamming shut.

Celtic transfer news – Ryan Fraser and Gustaf Lagerbielke

Rodgers and his staff entered the all-important summer window with the view of strengthening an already-packed squad to ensure they pick up their third domestic title in a row in 2023/24.

Per Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, the Scotland-based outfit are closing in on an agreement with Elfsborg for Lagerbielke, which will make a £3m dent in their transfer kitty.

The journalist reports that the 23-year-old Swede is set to undergo a medical imminently before rubber-stamping his official switch.

Alongside a new defender, reports suggest that Celtic have identified Newcastle United wantaway Ryan Fraser as a potential target in the final weeks of the window.

The 29-year-old Scotsman has not been training with Eddie Howe’s first teamers and had no part in his current employers’ opening 5-1 win against Aston Villa.

As such, the Northern Echo has reported that Celtic is eyeing a swoop to sign Fraser, who has played just 59 games for Newcastle since his free transfer to the club in 2020.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Celtic interest in Ryan Fraser and Gustaf Lagerbielke?

On Celtic’s targeted duo, Romano insisted that both deals are expected to ramp up in the next days as all relevant parties remain in dialogue.

However, the transfer guru also claimed that it’ll be interesting to see which Celtic players could be heading out the Parkhead doors as he claims there is interest in some of their players, too.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, it’s a work in progress in that aspect. I expect both deals to advance in the next days as there are conversations ongoing. So the idea is to advance, and we have to see what’s going to happen next there because there is interest also in their players.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Celtic?

While their interest in Dinamo Zagreb stopper Dominik Livakovic looked to be dead and gone, Sky Sports reporter Joseph told the Celts Are Here podcast that the club are refusing to give up on their hunt for the promising Croatia international.

He reports that, as the 28-year-old’s move to Fenerbahce is on the verge of breaking down, Rodgers could be given a boost in his pursual as he wants a goalkeeper to battle Joe Hart for his place.

Meanwhile, to sure things up in the back line, 90min claim that Celtic are keen admirers of Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Eric Dier.

However, the report suggests they would have to fend off pressing competition from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, who will look to use the option of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo as an incentive.

Alarmingly, Celtic fan favourite Jota was allowed to sign for Al-Ittihad for £25m this summer and no high-profile name has been picked up in his place, despite having a lofty sum of money to spend.

Replacing someone of the Portugal international’s importance is a tall order, though if Rodgers is to continue dominating the Scottish Premiership, finding a replacement will be crucial.