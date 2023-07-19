Celtic want to sign a replacement for Jota, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Romano, Tete is an option for them, but it appears that the 23-year-old Brazilian is not the only player on Brendan Rodgers' shortlist.

Celtic transfer news — Tete

Celtic or another club should be able to land Tete this summer, with the winger confirming that he is set to leave Shakhtar Donetsk because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I love the club, but I am afraid to go on the pitch during a war," he recently said in a statement (via Daily Record). "No one could have imagined such a scenario. It is hard to believe that the events of the last year and a half really happened.

"Shakhtar became the first serious club in my career and gave me a lot. I will always love this team. But I can no longer stay here. I hope the fans understand my point of view.

"There are clubs that are interested in me. My agent is already negotiating with the management of Shakhtar about my contract."

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tete and Celtic?

Romano says Rodgers is a fan of Tete, but he is not the only player the Celtic boss has in mind as the Bhoys look to replace Jota, who recently joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

When asked if Celtic are searching for a successor to Jota, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, for sure. They want a replacement for Jota and they are looking at the market for that, so there are multiple opportunities. Tete is a player who is really appreciated by the manager, of course, but he's not the only one."

Are Celtic interested in anyone else?

Tete could very well become a key target for Rodgers before the transfer window closes. The pair worked with each other briefly at Leicester City, and the Northern Irishman was impressed with what he saw from his former player, describing his first touch as "immaculate".

However, the winger is not the only signing Celtic could make, with Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph refusing to rule out Mohamed Elyounoussi returning to the club.

Joseph also reckons Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney would not be against the idea of a Parkhead return either, though he thinks there may be too many obstacles for a transfer to happen this summer.

Whatever the case, you would expect Celtic to do some more business while the window remains open, especially after losing Jota. Last season, the Portuguese winger scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in the Scottish Premiership, as per Transfermarkt. Not replacing that could be extremely risky.

The Bhoys finished seven points ahead of rivals Rangers in the 2022/23 campaign, which is not the largest gap. If they want to maintain it or even build on it, then Rodgers may need to add Tete or someone similar to his squad to fill the void Jota's departure has left.