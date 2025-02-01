Celtic have warned their supporters that they risk being denied entry if they purchase tickets and travel for their Champions League play-off round clash against Bayern Munich. The Scottish champions had been under a suspended ban for away fans following multiple fines last year due to the use of pyrotechnics.

Now, an incident at Villa Park on Wednesday could lead to that ban being enforced. Photos captured a member of the travelling support holding a green smoke canister, which was later thrown onto the pitch during Celtic's 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa. It wasn’t the only flashpoint of the night, as footage of Celtic fans in the home end went viral, leading to brawls breaking out across the stadium.

While this issue appears separate from the potential away fan ban, there's growing concern that well-behaved supporters could unfairly lose their chance to back the team, with Brendan Rodgers telling reporters, per Sky Sports: "Our genuine Celtic supporters that are bonded with our club, it's the last thing they want to hear. Guys and people that travel for years and years worldwide, home and away.

"That is not what we would want. However, it's been a culmination of things that have come our way as a club. I'm only hoping and praying that, especially in a game of such magnitude, or any game for that matter, but certainly this next game, that that doesn't get taken away from those supporters that Celtic means everything for."

Celtic Release Statement Amid Second Disciplinary Notice

The club appear to be preparing fans for potential ban

A club statement released on Friday read: "As a result of the use of pyrotechnics during our match against Borussia Dortmund last year, Celtic Football Club was sanctioned by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

"The decision meant that, not only did the Club receive a fine of €20,000, but also that, if such behaviour was repeated at a match in the next two years, the Club would be prevented from selling tickets to supporters for one away match in UEFA club competitions. Unfortunately, the club has received a further disciplinary notice from UEFA following the match against Aston Villa FC on Wednesday evening.

It added: "The Club will obviously make robust representations to UEFA and will make every effort to ensure that our fans can attend our next UEFA Champions League match. However, clearly there is a risk that supporters may not be able to attend. In light of this situation, it is incumbent on the club to make supporters aware of this risk, when considering making arrangements for travel, until further information is provided by UEFA."

Celtic will need to beat Vincent Kompany's side over two legs to progress further than a playoff bracket that also features Manchester City and PSG. Off the back of this, it's hardly a surprise that the current Scottish Premiership leaders have been given just a 4% chance of going any further than their current position by the latest Supercomputer predictions, which could mean the Glasgow-based supporters have now been to their last European away day until next season.