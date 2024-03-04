Highlights Celtic will be "fearing the worst" in their race to secure the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title.

Rodgers' side need a strong finish to the campaign to overcome Rangers at the top of the league.

The Hoops have already crashed out of the Champions League at Parkhead, finishing bottom of their group before Christmas.

Celtic fans will be “fearing the worst” regarding their chances of retaining the Scottish Premiership title at Parkhead, as journalist Dean Jones claims the side must find a “spirit and togetherness” to get them over the line.

The Hoops have endured a challenging run of form since the turn of the year during the 2023/24 season, and Brendan Rodgers will be under no illusions as to the challenge that faces his side.

Celtic have won the last two Premiership titles and had been in pole position to secure a third for much of the current campaign until an awkward run of form derailed their challenge. A defeat at Hearts on 3rd March will have done nothing to calm the nerves of the Bhoys faithful, who will be sweating over their league position.

Celtic’s disappointing run of form

Celtic had started the 2023/24 season like a house on fire and made clear headway in the race to retain the Scottish Premiership title. Rodgers’ appointment, following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur, hadn’t quelled the momentum of the previous campaign, when the Hoops secured a domestic treble of trophies. However, a disappointing Champions League campaign, which saw Celtic finish bottom of their group, would begin a tumultuous run of form, seeing the Bhoys lose the top spot in the Premiership.

Celtic had been seven points clear of Rangers at the start of October following the Gers’ sacking of Michael Beale. The appointment of Philippe Clement at Ibrox has given the Light Blues new hope in their search for a Premiership title, and they now lead Celtic by two points at the top of the league. Despite Rangers holding a slender lead, how Celtic have sacrificed a clear seven-point cushion will have set alarm bells ringing at Parkhead.

Celtic had shown some spirit and determination in a 3-1 victory at Motherwell on 25th February, scoring two stoppage-time goals to seal three points at Fir Park. Rangers’ 2-1 defeat to the same opposition on 2nd March presented Rodgers’ side with the opportunity to go top of the table as the Premiership season heads towards the business end of the campaign. But a 2-0 defeat at Hearts the following day means that Celtic still trail Rangers by two points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Celtic's 2-0 defeat at Hearts was the eighth time they have dropped points throughout the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th February) that Celtic supporters are not the biggest fans of Rodgers, given his lack of success upon his return to Parkhead.

Celtic - recent Scottish Premiership results Date Opponent Result 03/03/24 Hearts (A) L 2-0 28/02/24 Dundee (H) W 7-1 25/02/24 Motherwell (A) W 3-1 17/02/24 Kilmarnock (H) D 1-1 07/02/24 Hibernian (A) W 2-1 03/02/24 Aberdeen (A) D 1-1 27/01/24 Ross County (H) W 1-0 02/01/24 St. Mirren (A) W 3-0

Dean Jones - Celtic fans have to believe they can win the Premiership title

Jones claims that the two injury-time goals at Motherwell will have given Celtic fans hope. However, the journalist admits that the result could have been a “flash in the pan” following their recent 2-0 defeat at Hearts. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“There's no doubt those two injury-time goals gave them a sense of hope that they needed. You need big moments in your season, and when they arrive in that fashion, they can give you something special that you cling to for the coming weeks. Maybe this wasn't it, and it was just a flash in the pan. But Celtic fans have to believe that somehow this team can create a spirit and a togetherness that gets them over the line. Because, at the moment, they’ll be fearing the worst when it comes to chasing Rangers.”

Celtic transfer news, including Caoimhin Kelleher claim

Celtic will be looking to strengthen their options during the 2024 summer transfer window, given their inability to run away with the Scottish Premiership title during the 2023/24 season. Rodgers’ side will consider signing a new goalkeeper after Joe Hart confirmed that he would retire from professional football at the end of the campaign.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT (2nd March) that Celtic will try to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer. According to Football Insider, the Hoops “would love” to land the 25-year-old during the transfer window. However, the same report claims that Celtic could find a move for Kelleher challenging to complete.

The Glasgow giants will need to stump up big money to sign the Republic of Ireland international, who is currently acting as Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice after an injury suffered by Alisson Becker. Celtic may also have to compete with other Premier League sides for Kelleher’s signature and could find it challenging to trade life in England for a move north of the border.