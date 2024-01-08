Highlights Celtic "look like favourites" to sign Scott McKenna during the winter transfer window at Parkhead, with the Nottingham Forest centre-back out of favour at The City Groud.

McKenna has struggled for game time during the 2023/24 season and could be looking for a return to Scotland to reignite his career.

McKenna's experience and potential arrival at Celtic could provide a boost to Brendan Rodgers' backline and help them secure a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic “look like favourites” to sign Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna at Parkhead during the winter transfer window, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from “somebody very reliable.”

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a positive first half of the 2023/24 season upon his return to the Scottish Premiership giants but will hope he can bolster his squad to strengthen their grip on the league title this term.

McKenna has recently found himself out of favour at Forest, with Nuno Espirito Santo unable to provide him with opportunities in the first team following Steve Cooper’s departure. A return to Celtic could be on the cards before the window’s 1st February deadline, with the Hoops not the only outfit in Scotland interested in securing the centre-back’s signature.

McKenna linked with a return to Scotland

The 2023/24 season has represented a challenging campaign for McKenna, who hasn’t appeared in a Premier League squad for Nottingham Forest since a 1-1 home draw with Burnley in September 2023. The 27-year-old had been banished from first-team training by former manager Cooper and has failed to regain his place in the squad under the tutelage of new head coach Nuno.

McKenna’s lack of opportunities could result in his departure from The City Ground during the current winter transfer window, with a return to Scotland on the cards. According to Sky Sports, both Celtic and Rangers want to sign the 30-cap Scotland international before February’s market deadline. McKenna could move to Parkhead or Ibrox on an initial loan move before securing a permanent deal on a free transfer when his Forest contract expires on 30th June.

The £20,000 per-week earner already has experience in Scottish football, having signed for the East Midlands giants from Aberdeen in a deal worth £5m in September 2020 before helping them win promotion to the Premier League during the 2021/22 season. But, having made just five appearances for Forest during the 2023/24 campaign, McKenna could look to engineer a return north of the border, with Celtic just one potential destination on the cards for the centre-back.

Rodgers has already welcomed two centre-back additions this term, with Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke arriving through the doors at Parkhead, as the Northern Irishman looks to tweak an already dominant Celtic side. But McKenna’s arrival could offer the Hoops’ backline a vital bit of experience that could see them over the line in their quest to secure a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Scott McKenna - Premier League stats Appearances 25 Goals 0 Assists 0 Clean sheets 6 Yellow cards 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 08-01-24

Crook believes that Celtic “look like favourites” to sign McKenna in the coming weeks and has been informed that both Glasgow giants are interested in his services. The talkSPORT reporter has hinted that a move to the Scottish Premiership could prove helpful for the centre-back. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“Celtic look like favourites to sign McKenna. Somebody very reliable told me that both big Scottish clubs are in for him. He wasn't playing at Forest towards the end of Cooper's reign. His camp never denied rumours about a fallout with Cooper, but he's not come back in under Nuno. I think he's probably just not quite quick enough for the Premier League now, so maybe the Scottish Premiership would be a good move for him.”

While Celtic will focus on bringing in fresh blood during the 2024 winter transfer window, Rodgers must concentrate on securing the futures of some of his most important players as they head into the final months of their contracts at Parkhead. However, the former Liverpool head coach has revealed that any talks over a new deal for Joe Hart will have to wait until closer to the end of the season. Speaking about the stopper’s future, Rodgers told reporters (via the Daily Record):

“There will be positions in the summer we’ll be able to improve on, and it’s the same in January. But I love working with Joe [Hart]; he’s a great guy. Hopefully, he continues. We haven’t spoken about it. At that age [37], I think he’s just happy to be playing. Joe’s family is down south so he has shown incredible commitment to be up here.”

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (31st December 2023) that Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has the potential to become the next John McGinn, following reported interest from Aston Villa. According to Sky Sports in December, the Villans are joined by West Ham United, Atletico Madrid, Inter and PSV Eindhoven in the race to sign the Denmark international.