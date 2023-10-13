Highlights Celtic can be a "different force" with a £6m star on the pitch at Parkhead.

The "instrumental" star is currently away on international duty as Brendan Rodgers' hopes he remains fit.

The Hoops travel to Endinburgh to take on Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on 22nd October.

Celtic are a “different force” with Cameron Carter-Vickers on the pitch at Parkhead, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal verdict on his importance to the side.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has made a positive start to life on his return to Celtic Park this season.

Carter-Vickers made an immediate impression when he joined Celtic on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2021. He was instrumental in the Hoops reclaiming the Scottish Premiership title from arch-rivals Rangers, who triumphed during the 2020/21 season under the management of Steven Gerrard.

Carter-Vickers was a regular for Ange Postecoglou’s side in his debut campaign at Parkhead, adapting to the rigours of Scottish football seamlessly on his move from north London. His impressive performances encouraged the Australian head coach to make a play for his services permanently, acquiring his signature for £6m on a four-year deal.

Carter-Vickers once again plied his trade at the heart of Postecoglou’s defence, helping the Hoops win a domestic treble of Premiership, Scottish Cup and Viaplay Cup titles. The Hoops were dealt a blow when Postecoglou moved south of the border to take on the Tottenham job this season.

But Carter-Vickers remains an essential player under Rodgers as the Bhoys race seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table in the season’s early stages. However, injury issues have derailed his campaign, forced off in Celtic’s victory over Aberdeen in August. But a return to action in last week’s Champions League clash with Lazio signals his reinstatement to Rodgers’ side, who hopes he can remain fit for the upcoming domestic and continental fixtures.

The Northern Irish head coach has a conundrum across the international break as he decides who partners the United States star at the heart of defence on his return. Republic of Ireland international Liam Scales could become Carter-Vickers’ right-hand man in the backline, whilst Nat Phillips, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki all have the potential to partner the 25-year-old.

Ex-Celtic man Mortiz Jenz has recently praised the Hoops stalwart, describing him as a rock or a fridge. He told The Scottish Sun:

“It’s like having a rock, or a fridge, next to you. You know he’s going to be there and will cover you when someone goes past you. He’s always very safe and assured. Cam’s not a big talker during games. He leads more by actions, which is also good.”

Jenz’s praise shows that Carter-Vickers is highly regarded amongst his teammates, with Rodgers keen for the centre-back to return from international duty unscathed.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - vs current Celtic's Premiership squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.62 16th Aerial duels won per game 3 =3rd Average passes per game 85 2nd Pass success rate 92.5% 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Jones believes that Carter-Vickers is “the guy you want at the heart of defence.” The journalist has also backed Scales to partner the returning defender in the Hoops’ upcoming games. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Celtic are a different force when he's around. He is the guy that you want at the heart of the defence at the moment. The bigger question is, who gets to partner him? Scales seems to be the one that most would give the nod to. I think this Celtic team will become even stronger if Rodgers finds a perfect partnership that works best. If they can get back to clean sheets, then Carter-Vickers is absolutely instrumental to that moment but also giving the rest of the team confidence to build on.”

Carter-Vickers is not the only player who is a massive part of Rodgers’ system. Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that midfielder Matt O’Riley loves life at Parkhead. The midfielder has recently penned a new four-year contract at Celtic Park, despite interest from clubs south of the border during the recent summer transfer window.

According to several sources, Leeds United made a £10m offer to sign the English-born star towards the end of the market. The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites’ bid was laughable, suggesting that O’Riley is worth somewhere close to £15m.

What next for Celtic and Carter-Vickers?

Rodgers hopes that Carter-Vickers can use the international break to avoid injuries and build up his fitness ahead of Celtic’s return to action this month. The United States welcome Germany and Ghana in two friendlies over the coming days before the centre-back returns to Glasgow ahead of the Hoops’ trip to Hearts on 22nd October.

Celtic then face a massive Champions League group stage meeting with Atletico Madrid on 25th October, with victory imperative to their chances of progression. The Bhoys round off the month with a trip to Easter Road to take on Hibernian on 28th October.

