Celtic could address their goalkeeper situation alongside signing a Jota replacement at Parkhead this summer, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides a recent update to GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to bolster his Hoops squad as they aim to retain the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic transfer news – Latest

Despite making six additions during the summer market, Celtic hope to strengthen their squad further after losing a key talent earlier in the window.

The Hoops were rocked when former Portugal U21 international Jota departed Parkhead to sign for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, in a deal worth £25m.

Rodgers aims to spend a portion of the fee on securing a replacement for the 24-year-old but could also look to strengthen his options elsewhere on the pitch.

Celtic’s goalkeeping department currently consists of first-choice Joe Hart, whilst Benjamin Siegrist and Scott Bain act as backups to the former England stopper.

However, with Hart coming to the end of his career at 36 years old, Rodgers could aim to sign some fresh blood between the sticks at Celtic Park as the Hoops look to continue to dominate the modern era of Scottish football.

According to reports, Celtic have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, with his proposed move to Fenerbahce potentially breaking down.

The Turkish giants are said to have turned their attentions elsewhere as Celtic eye a move for the Croatian international, who has reached the final 12 months of his contract in Zagreb.

Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Livakovic’s proposed move to Fenerbahce was “a bit of a blow” for the Scottish champions.

However, with a deal looking back on the cards, Jones has described the 28-year-old as a “marquee signing” if they can get a transfer over the line.

What has Jones said about Celtic and Livakovic?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Rodgers intends to replace Jota, and while I don’t expect it to be a huge signing, I think, by Scottish Premiership standards, they will bring someone in who makes a significant mark on the league.

“I keep hearing about the goalkeeper situation too, which could be something to look out for. Livakovic is being linked pretty heavily, and someone like that would probably be considered a marquee signing, to be honest - just at the opposite end of the pitch to where we might be expecting it.”

Who else could Celtic sign this summer?

Livakovic is just one name of many on Celtic’s transfer shortlist this summer as Rodgers looks to bolster his squad across the pitch.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Hoops’ pursuit of Young Boys attacking midfielder Fabian Rieder has been boosted following Borussia Monchengladbach’s refusal to meet the Swiss Pro League outfit’s asking price.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has informed GMS that Celtic are in the market to sign a winger following the departure of Jota earlier this summer.

With this weekend’s opening Premiership clash of the season with Ross County drawing ever closer, Rodgers hopes his side are prepared as they search for another consecutive domestic treble.