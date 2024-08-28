Celtic are eyeing a move for Lazio and Denmark star Gustav Isaksen before the summer transfer window comes to a close, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that a deal for the exciting 23-year-old will not be easy to land thanks to how imperative he is to his Serie A employers.

In a bid to retain their status as Scottish Premiership champions and extend their streak to four on the trot, Brendan Rodgers and Co are looking to add further firepower to their forward line before the fast-approaching deadline and Gustav, a one-cap Denmark international, has been earmarked as a potential option.

Celtic Latest: Gustav Isaksen

Right winger reportedly keen to stay in Italy

A lesser-known talent in the Italian top flight, Hjerk-born Isaksen emerged through the youth ranks in his native country, with Midtjylland, before piquing the interest of Lazio, who signed him in the summer of 2023.

Just 12 months, 39 outings and eight goal contributions later and the perennial Scottish champions are now an interested party in the race for his signature, despite his lack of game time since the new campaign got underway.

Isaksen, a once-capped Denmark international, has racked up just 43 minutes of Serie A action against Venezia and Udinese this season but was his side’s only goalscorer in their defeat to the latter, proving his potency in front of goal.

Isaksen - Club Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Midtjylland 139 33 18 9/1 Lazio 39 4 4 3/0 Midtjylland U19 31 18 10 4/0

Contracted until the summer of 2028 with his current employers, Lazio boast a strong negotiating position and will be able to hold out for their asking price should Celtic – or any other would-be buyer – lodge a proposal.

That said, The Scottish Sun have recently reported that, despite the understood interest from the Hoops, he is keen to stay and fight for his place at the Stadio Olimpico after falling down the pecking order, but whether that deters Rodgers remains unknown.

Romano: Celtic Deal for Isaksen Won’t Be Easy

‘He is a really important player for Lazio’

On the current state of play surrounding Celtic’s interest in the right-winger, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that landing a deal with the Serie A side will not be simple given his importance to Marco Baroni and his entourage.

Celtic Table Bid for Sheffield United’s Auston Trusty

Rodgers and Co offer £5 million for his signature

In search of defensive reinforcement, Rodgers and his entourage have stumbled across Pennsylvania-born Auston Trusty of Sheffield United and, according to the Daily Record, the ex-Arsenal centre-half has been subject to a bid worth in the region of £5 million.

The 26-year-old has been a regular fixture for the Bramall Lane-based outfit since his move last summer but, upon relegation to the English second tier, he could explore a summer move elsewhere, especially with the Hoops interested in his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trusty has scored eight goals and notched a further four assists in his 253-game club career.

Sheffield United are hesitant to let the twice-capped United States international leave before the transfer window closes for business, according to the report, but the money that Celtic earned from Matt O’Riley’s departure could boost their pursuit.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/08/2024