Celtic target and Gangwon FC winger Yang Hyun-jun is eager for a switch to the club, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has told GIVEMESPORT.

The reputable journalist also claimed that the Bhoys have already ‘made an approach’ for the Yang as they look to bolster their squad ahead of retaining their status at Scottish champions (or at least their attempt to).

Celtic transfer news – Yang Hyun-jun

The Scottish Sun have reported that the Scotland-based outfit have made a ‘significant and final’ offer for the exciting 21-year-old.

South Korea – led by Jurgen Klinsmann – have included the young ace in their recent senior international squads, although he is yet to gain his full debut. The Busan-born wide man has represented his country at U23 level on two occasions, however.

Gangwon FC’s reluctance to sell their gifted asset may delay a deal from materialising until the winter transfer window opens.

Currently, his side are sitting second bottom of the K-League with just two wins from a possible 19 and the club are understandably keen to retain him while they fight for their lives at the plummet of the K-League.

It seems that Celtic’s target has conceded that his dreams of a switch to Europe may be put on the back-burner until January.

“I will not change my mind about moving to Europe. But if I am blocked from making the move in this transfer market, I have to do my best for Gangwon FC and I will. I accept this and understand I will act professionally.” he said.

What has Anthony Joseph said about Celtic and Yang Hyun-jun?

On the young South Korean, Joseph gave Celtic fans reason to get excited for two reasons. He claimed that Celtic have approached his current employers over a potential deal, while the player’s desire to join will also be music to Rodgers’ ears.

In his latest update for GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Celtic did make an approach last week for Yang Hyun-jun and he very much wants to move to Celtic. And he has been trying to push it with his agent as well, the club aren’t too happy that his agent is really pushing it and some of the comments he’s made publicly as well.”

What will Yang Hyun-jun bring to Celtic?

This is not the first - nor the last - time that Celtic have exploited the Far East market in order to bolster the squad.

The likes of Kyogo Furhuashi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda are all prime examples of the Bhoys’ success in that particular corner of the world, and they’ll be hoping that their potential pick-up will serve them well, too.

Per FBref, the youngster has been part of Gangwon FC’s senior squad since he was 18 years old, and he has plundered nine goals and a further six assists in 63 games.

While he operates primarily on the right on a front three, he has also played a considerable number of minutes through the middle (1,760) and on the left flank (1,151), according to Wyscout (via The Celtic Way). It will be his versatility across the first line of defence that would have caught the eye of newly appointed boss Brendan Rodgers.

With the player willing to move to Europe for a fresh challenge, a place at Parkhead would offer Yang the perfect platform to develop further even if he is not a nailed-on starter from the off.