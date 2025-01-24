Celtic have reportedly made their move to sign Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry on a permanent move after a whirlwind transfer window at Parkhead - though Brendan Rodgers may not be able to land the talent, with Unai Emery's men doing all they can to keep him.

The Hoops are set for a sensational end to the transfer window. A swap deal, albeit dressed as different transfers, will reportedly see fan favourite Kyogo Furuhashi move to Ligue 1 side Rennes in a deal worth £10million. However, a romantic swap for former Parkhead hero and current Rennes star Jota is on the cards, with the winger only having departed for the Saudi Pro League 18 months ago. But Rodgers may not be done there, with Barry being lined up for a potential move to the east end, with Celtic having held talks over his signature.

Report: Celtic 'Hold Talks' for Louie Barry

The Aston Villa youngster is destined to depart in the coming days

The report from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph states that Celtic have held talks over a possible deal to bring Barry to Glasgow, with Rodgers looking to boost his ranks with a move for the Villans youngster.

Louie Barry's League One statistics - Stockport County squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 15 1st Assists 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 7.42 1st

However, Villa remain reluctant to sell the in-form star, and the Champions League outfit have also offered him a new contract in a bid to continue his stay in England's second city.

Villa would prefer to keep Barry and loan him out, rather than conduct a straight sale that would see him move to Celtic Park - and with interest throughout the Championship alongside clubs abroad, there are plenty of options for Barry to choose from for his next move this winter.

Barry shot to prominence back in 2019 after making the switch from West Bromwich Albion's youth academy to Barcelona's famous La Masia academy at the age of just 16. The first ever Englishman to play for the Blaugrana's youth sides, Barry made 10 appearances at youth level with two goals to boot before leaving for Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Louie Barry has 14 goals in 26 appearances for England's youth teams.

Some meddling loan spells looked to question Barry's ability, having failed to shine at Ipswich Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Salford City. However, it has been at Stockport County where he's finally hit the ground running. Nine goals in 21 league games last season saw Barry win his first-ever league title in League Two, whilst 15 goals in 23 League One outings this season before being recalled have seen the Greater Manchester outfit into the play-off places.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson even praised him for a superb goal against his Welsh outfit, calling Barry 'phenomenal'. He said:

“The goal was an outstanding strike, he’s a player we know does that. It was a top class strike, I don’t think any keeper would have saved that.”

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-01-25.

