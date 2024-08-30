Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty may be bringing an end to his time at Bramall Lane today, with Celtic closing in on a double deal that will also see them secure the services of Augsburg's Arne Engels in a £15m double move, according to Graeme Bailey on X.

USA international Trusty made 32 appearances for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season, but, following their relegation, appears to be the latest member of their main squad to be departing for new pastures this summer, following the likes of Ben Osborn and Cameron Archer.

Trusty Set for Celtic

The American is close to a Glasgow move

Linked with fierce rivals Rangers last summer, former Arsenal youngster Trusty will finally head north of the border after a terrible season in the Premier League with Sheffield United.

The Pennsylvania-born 26-year-old has two caps for the USMNT, and will join fellow American international Cameron Carter-Vickers in Glasgow.

As a left-sided centre-half, Trusty could play alongside the right-footed Carter-Vickers while lifting some of the performance pressure on Liam Scales.

Trusty is due to arrive alongside Augsburg speedster Arne Engels, in a double package that will set the Hoops back around £15m

Engels Has Celtic Medical

The Belgian will also make his way to Celtic today

Celtic are also closing in on a last-day transfer that will secure the services of Augsburg's Arne Engels, according to Sky Sports. Journalist Anthony Joseph claimed today the 20-year-old flew into the UK from Munich on Thursday night, and has gone through the neccessary medical tests in London today.

The report then claims he will make the move to Glasgow soon after to finish the deal. A fee in the ballpark of £11m has been struck between Celtic and Augsburg, which will beat the previous transfer record at the club, previously held by Jota's move in 2022.