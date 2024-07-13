Highlights Genk close to signing Celtic forward Hyeongyu Oh after being given permission to travel to Belgium for personal terms and medical.

Oh, with limited playing time at Celtic, is keen to make the move to Genk after being reduced to 725 minutes during the last campaign.

Atalanta's bid of £17m for Celtic's Matt O'Riley was rejected, with his employers holding out for a hefty £50 million for the talented midfielder.

KRC Genk are closing in on a deal for Celtic centre forward Hyeongyu Oh, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, who has now revealed that the 23-year-old has been given permission to travel to Belgium to get a deal over the line.

Ahead of next term, Brendan Rodgers and Co are keen to extend their streak of Scottish Premiership titles to four after enjoying success in back-to-back-to-back seasons since 2021/22 and making changes to their squad will be imperative to that.

Taking their overall tally of domestic titles to 54, one behind arch-rivals Rangers, the Hoops used Kyogo Furuhashi in their solitary striker berth for the most part of 2023/24, reducing Oh to just 725 minutes across the campaign.

Celtic Set to Lose Oh to Genk

Striker granted permission to discuss personal terms

Providing an update on Genk’s pursuit of the Celtic marksman, Joseph suggested that Genk’s move is moving closer to its completion, while the South Korean has been granted permission to travel to Belgium in order to discuss personal terms and complete his medical.

“UPDATE: KRC Genk are close to agreeing a deal for Celtic striker Hyeongyu Oh. It’s understood the South Korea international has been given permission to travel to Belgium to discuss personal terms, with a medical provisionally booked.”

Back in June, Joseph reported that an opening offer - worth £4 million - had been made to Rodgers and his entourage, with both clubs understood to be in discussions over the structure of a prospective deal for the centre forward.

Oh is reportedly keen on a move the Cegeka Arena after finding first team football hard to come by at Celtic Park. The 23-year-old has notched just 36 league appearances and 11 goals for his current employers since arriving 18 months ago, with most of his cameos coming from the bench.

Hyeon-gyu Oh - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Suwon Samsung Bluewings 53 14 3 6/1 Celtic 47 12 0 4/0 Gimcheon Sangmu 40 9 6 4/0 South Korea 11 0 1 1/0

Per Football Insider, Oh was allowed to miss Celtic training on Friday to travel to Belgium in order to undergo his medical tests. The 11-cap South Korea international signed a five-year deal in January 2023 but Rodgers and Co are set to cut their losses with a summer move seeming inevitable.

Celtic Reject Atalanta £17m Bid For Matt O’Riley

Rodgers holding out for £50m

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley, on the back of his talismanic campaign in 2023/24, has attracted heavy interest from an array of clubs across the continent - Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Atalanta included.

In terms of the latter, Sky Sports have reported that the Dane’s employers have rejected their opening offer, though the Serie A side are expected to return to the negotiating table with a revised offer.

London-born O’Riley enjoyed a 19 goal, 18 assist season in Scotland last term and, as such, Rodgers’ side are reportedly demanding a hefty fee of £50 million for his services, which could prevent his exit coming to fruition.

The twice-capped Denmark international, who missed out on a spot in Kasper Hjulmand’s Euro 2024 squad, has three years left on his current contract, which gives Celtic plenty of wiggle room when it comes to holding talks with would-be buyers.

