Highlights Celtic consider Shea Charles, Tanner Tessmann, and Daniel Gazdag to replace Matt O'Riley.

Paulo Bernardo is already set to join, but club will target a new midfielder if O'Riley leaves.

Celtic also eye Shankland as an alternative to Idah for attacking options.

Celtic have identified a number of targets to replace star midfielder Matt O'Riley should he leave the club this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hoops have seen a host of clubs show an interest in Denmark international O'Riley this summer, with Atalanta having three bids rejected and Premier League new boys Southampton failing with their own attempt for the midfielder.

But they are expected to receive more bids before the transfer deadline on August 30th, and the club have put a plan in place for potential replacements should he end up moving on from Parkhead.

Celtic eye Daniel Gazdag to replace Matt O'Riley

Shea Charles and Tanner Tessmann also targets

A deal is already in place with Benfica to sign midfielder Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell last season, with personal terms also agreed and a medical done.

But if O'Riley is to move on, the Hoops will look to bring in another central midfielder to replace him and they have identified three options as targets to be brought into the club.

Matt O'Riley and Daniel Gazdag Comparison Stat Matt O'Riley Daniel Gazdag Games 37 19(2) Goals 18 14 Assists 13 1

According to Sky Sports News, it is understood that Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag is among the top of their shortlist to replace 23-year-old O'Riley, with the Hungary international earning a reputation as a goalscoring midfielder who is the franchise's top goalscorer of all-time.

The MLS club will demand £10million to let him leave, however, and that has seen them also shortlist current Southampton starlet Shea Charles and Venezia star Tanner Tessmann as alternative options.

It's believed that Charles, who is a Northern Ireland international, could be made available on loan for the 2024/25 season and there has been a suggestion that he could be included in a swap deal with the Saints to take O'Riley to St Mary's.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Daniel Gazdag is the all-time top scorer in Philadelphia Union history with 54 goals in 110 games.

Celtic eye Attacking Reinforcements

Lawrence Shankland and Adam Idah have been linked

While midfield is an area that Celtic will target in the transfer market should O'Riley leave, they are already in the market to bolster their attacking options.

Adam Idah is the top target up front after his successful spell on loan with the club in the second half of the 2023/24 season, but currently Norwich's asking price is proving prohibitive to any deal.

That has seen Celtic look at alternative options, with Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland a target. The Scotland international is in the final year of his contract at Tynecastle and also has interest from fierce rivals Rangers, but Celtic have more funds and could be better placed to agree a deal.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.