Highlights Celtic are in advanced talks to sign striker Adam Idah from Norwich City.

Negotiations with Norwich are ongoing for a deal worth more than £6 million plus add-ons.

Idah wants to leave to rejoin Brendan Rodgers' side where he scored nine goals on loan last season.

Celtic are now in ‘advanced talks’ with Norwich City over the summer signing of centre forward Adam Idah, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, who also suggested there is a wilingness between all parties to get a deal over the line.

So far this summer, the Scottish outfit – led by Brendan Rodgers – have welcomed the likes of Paulo Bernardo, Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel as they look to win their fourth domestic title on the bounce in 2024/25.

Related Celtic ‘Eye’ Double Swoop for Liverpool Youngsters Celtic are reportedly interested in signing two of Liverpool’s young talents on loan this season

What Rodgers and co are yet to sign is a new striker. Kyogo Furhashi is currently the Glasgow-based club’s only senior option in the centre-forward department. By the time the summer transfer window closes, they will be hoping that isn’t the case.

Celtic in ‘Advanced Talks’ to Sign Adam Idah

23-year-old spent six months in Glasgow last term

Following a flawless pre-season campaign, Celtic got 2024/25 off to a flyer with a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock – but the lack of options in the striker department, especially on the back of Hyeon-gyu Oh’s exit, is a worry among Parkhead circles.

Look no further than Idah. The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Celtic and after scoring nine goals and notching a further duo of assists in 19 outings, Rodgers is eager to sign him on a permanent basis after labelling him "outstanding".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Idah scored Celtic’s 90th-minute match-winner in the Scottish Cup final against rivals Rangers last season.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Joseph has reported that both Celtic and his current employers, Norwich, are working towards finalising a deal for the Norwich academy graduate worth in excess of £6million plus add-ons.

A 26-cap Ireland international, Cork-born Idah has proven his potent nature in front of goal for his current employers, notching a half century of goals in just shy of 200 appearances - 187, to be precise.

According to Football Insider, the Hoops are set to make another formal proposal for the talisman in the coming days. Initially, their £4 million-worth bid was snubbed with the Championship outfit holding out for at least double that figure.

Matt O’Riley Subject to Plenty of Interest

Premier League duo Southampton and Brighton interested in the Dane

Close

What could hamper Celtic’s aspirations of winning, yet another, Scottish Premiership this term is the ever-growing interest in midfielder Matt O’Riley, who notched an eye-catching tally of 19 goals and 18 assists in 49 outings in 2023/24.

London-born O’Riley, who represents Denmark at international level, has piqued the interest of Premier League duo Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion on the back of his more-than-impressive exploits in front of goal.

O'Riley 23/24 League Stats vs Celtic Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,249 2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Shots per game 2.9 1st Tackles per game 1.7 =4th Interceptions per game 0.5 =8th Overall rating 7.74 1st

The midfielder is, according to Radio Solent’s Adam Blackmore, keen on a move to the south coast of England after they earned an immediate promotion back to England’s top tier. Elsewhere, Brighton have initiated contact with O’Riley ahead of a prospective move this summer, per MailOnline, with Celtic chiefs holding out for a fee around the £25 million mark.

All statistics per WhoScored