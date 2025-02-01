Celtic could be about to add proven experience to their ranks with the potential signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Sevilla - with reports stating that the club are in talks over a loan deal for his services.

Iheanacho burst onto the scene at Manchester City as a youngster, acting as backup to Sergio Aguero once Pep Guardiola came to the fore - however, a lack of game time saw him move to Leicester City, and with 30 Premier League goals in 150 games for the Foxes, he was sold to Sevilla on a free transfer at the start of the season. He's barely featured in Spain, and that could see him look for an exit route - with the Glaswegian outfit offering him regular first-team football.

The report by STV journalist Raman Bhardwaj states that Celtic are in talks with Sevilla to sign Iheanacho on loan until the end of the season - with any deal potentially including an option-to-buy clause.

The Hoops have sold striker Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes for £10million already in January, and though Adam Idah scored a brace in the Champions League over the midweek fixtures, he needs backup - which Iheanacho would provide in abundance. The Nigerian striker has already played under Brendan Rodgers before whilst at Leicester, being described by Colin Udoh as a 'deadly finisher' in his time at the King Power Stadium.

The Hoops have been scintillating in the Scottish Premiership this season, winning 19 of their 23 games in the league - sitting 10 points clear of rivals Rangers with a game in hand. However, it's their endeavours in the Champions League that will entice Iheanacho, facing off against Bayern Munich in the play-off round in the coming weeks as they aim to cement their place as a competent side on the continent.

Iheanacho has 47 goals in 228 league games throughout his career, and Celtic will hope that he can add to that - not only to see themselves over the line in the title race, but to challenge in Europe and complete another potentially famous treble if they can win the Scottish Cup too.