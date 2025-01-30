Celtic could still see yet another arrival at Parkhead in the January transfer window, according to reports - with suggestions that the Hoops are 'in talks' to sign Brondby star Mathias Kvistgaarden to refresh their attacking ranks.

The Hoops have already signed former star Jota in an emotional return after he left 18 months ago, whilst another ex-hero in Kieran Tierney is all but set to join in the summer at latest, with Brendan Rodgers confirming that the deal is over the line. But their spending could continue with Kvistgaarden being targeted - in a move that would bolster their ranks up front.

Report: Celtic 'in Talks' for Kvistgaarden

The Hoops are in need of another striker in the coming days

The report by Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph states that Celtic are in talks with Brondby over a potential deal for Kvistgaarden, having seen striker Kyogo Furuhashi depart for Rennes last week for a fee of £10million.

Mathias Kvistgaarden's Superliga statistics - Brondby squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =6th Goals 10 1st Assists 4 =1st Minutes played 1,010 7th

It's understood that the Danish club are holding out for a record fee for themselves, which could be in excess of £10million - smashing the £7.25million brought in for Daniel Agger's move to Liverpool way back in 2005.

Kvistgaarden has been a long-term target for the Hoops, having been linked back in the summer and last season, but the club are now looking to get a deal done for his services to replace Kyogo, who departed Celtic Park with 85 goals in 165 games in all competitions.

Joseph had previously stated in August 2023 that Celtic had made initial enquiries for Kvistgaarden having wanted to strengthen their ranks, but having since signed Adam Idah - who scored two against Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Champions League - it would see him compete with the Irishman for starting minutes.

Brondby aren't keen on selling the 22-year-old in the current window unless a record bid comes in, and whether Rodgers' men do sign him remains to be seen - but with an impressive record for both club and Denmark's youth teams, it could be the right move for Celtic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brendan Rodgers' side have only lost three games in all competitions this season.

Kvistgaarden currently has 10 goals and four assists in just 15 Superliga games so far this season, being in the form of his life, and there could be no better time to sign him as he verges on the edge of a Denmark call-up - especially with Twitter account 'Danish Scouting' labelling the striker as 'very dangerous' on the counter-attack.

