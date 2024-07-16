Highlights Celtic are in talks to sign winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp.

Balikwisha's impressive season in Belgium last year has grabbed the Scottish outfit's attention.

Celtic are also close to signing goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as a replacement for Joe Hart.

Celtic have entered discussions with Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha's representatives over a potential deal, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, with three more deals already close.

Balikwisha impressed last season with Antwerp, netting five goals and registering five assists in 23 appearances in the Belgian Pro-League. This form has prompted interest from around Europe, with Celtic reportedly leading the race to land the player's signature.

The Scottish side have identified the forward as an option to provide Brendan Rodgers with additional quality and depth, and are prepared to step up their efforts to complete a deal. The 23-year-old's entourage have engaged in an initial round of talks regarding a deal, with further progress expected to be made this week.

Celtic Eyeing Balikwisha

The attacker has two years remaining on his deal

Bursting onto the scene with Standard Leige in the 2020/21 season, having scored nine league goals at the age of just 19, Balikwisha was scouted by a number of English clubs, with West Bromwich Albion reportedly rivaling Brighton for his signature at the time. However, the Belgium under-21 international instead opted to remain on home soil, completing a move to Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2021.

Helping the Reds to a domestic double and first league title in 66 years in 2022/23, Balikwisha has developed impressively in Antwerp, scoring 25 goals in 125 appearances for the club. Described as 'cheap but good' by twitter account Gooral, the forward is renowned for his passing ability, carrying ability and eye for goal.

These attributes have caught the attention of Celtic, who have opened negotiations with the player's representatives. Writing on X, Belgian reporter Tavolieri confirmed the Scottish giants' interest:

Celtic are in the market for an attacking player who can provide output in the final third. Starman Matt O'Riley, who scored 18 goals and registered 13 assists from midfield last season, has been the subject of a £17 million offer from Southampton. Although the offer was ultimately rejected, the Dane is expected to leave Celtic park this summer, with several suitors lining up, thus the Bhoys are looking for replacements.

Balikwisha's Belgian Pro League Statistics 2023/24 (Championship Play-Offs excluded) Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 1.56 Key Passes Per 90 1.82 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.76

Celtic Close to Schmeichel

The Danish keeper will replace Hart

With Joe Hart retiring from football this summer, another issue on the agenda for Rodgers to address this summer is finding a replacement for the veteran shot-stopper. This problem may be close to being solved, with Celtic reportedly 'closing in' on a deal to sign Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer.

The former Leicester City man is available after his contract with Anderlecht expired, and Rodgers is keen on reuniting with the goalkeeper. Negotiations with the player and his representatives have commenced, and a deal is expected to be agreed in the coming days. The 37-year-old Dane made 31 league appearances for Anderlecht last season, managing eight clean sheets.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 15/07/2024