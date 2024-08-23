Celtic are interested in pursuing a move for Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to Anthony Joseph.

The 26-year-old defender only made his way to the Blades on a permanent deal from Arsenal last summer, where he went on to make 32 Premier League appearances before succumbing to relegation alongside the team, but now may be on his way out with the Glasgow giants staking their interest.

The American defender is comfortable playing both in the centre and on the left flank of the back line, and would arrive in a bid to further bolster the Hoops' defence going into the new campaign.

Trusty has three years remaining on his Blades contract, and joined the club in a £5m deal one year ago from the Gunners.

Trusty a Celtic Target

The defender has been linked with a move to Scotland

Though much was made of Auston Trusty during his season-long loan with Birmingham City, where he won player of the season across his 44 Championship showings, his Premier League bow did not go as swimmingly.

With Sheffield United, with whom Trusty turned out 32 times in the English top flight last season, the American defender was relegated back into the second division alongside other previously promoted sides Luton Town and Burnley.

Despite some choice strong showings from Trusty, particularly in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth and a 2-1 win over Wolves, the former Colorado Rapids man was unable to bolster his side to the same effect he inflicted upon Birmingham in his impressive Championship campaign.

Now, as the window starts to draw to a close, Trusty may have a pathway out of Bramall Lane in the final week of the window, with Celtic taking interest in his services.

Whilst no concrete talks have been reported as of yet, the interest is likely to ramp up on the path toward deadline day.

Furuhashi a Target for City

The Japanese star may be heading to Manchester

One player who may be making his way through the exit door in the coming days at Celtic is star attacker Kyogo Furuhashi, who is subject to interest from Manchester City.

According to The Athletic, the pacy forward has been identified as a potential replacement for outgoing striker Julian Alvarez, who recently made a permanent move to Atlético Madrid.

Furuhashi has been Celtic's top scorer in two of his three seasons in Glasgow so far, netting 73 in 135, and has been identified as a potential option for City as Pep Guardiola seeks to release some of the burden from Erling Haaland going into the season.

Whilst Furuhashi is a potential option, the club are first looking into younger options instead, whilst also having finalised the return of Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona before any other transfers are completed.

Furuhashi is open to the move to the Premier League and there is a belief that personal terms will not be a problem.