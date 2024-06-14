Highlights Celtic eyes Newcastle's Dubravka & Sparta Prague's Jensen for new No1, aiming for choice and competition to replace retired Joe Hart.

Dubravka emerges as potential signing for Celtic, bringing experience and solid performance from his time at Newcastle United.

Stats comparison shows Dubravka and Jensen offer different strengths to Celtic, aiming to fill the void left by the departure of Joe Hart.

Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka has emerged as a prioritised target for Celtic, as they search for a new number one following the retirement of Joe Hart.

Reports emerged via Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph on X, that the goalkeeper who will feature at the Euros with Slovakia, has been highlighted as a potential heir to the starting spot. Alongside him, the Hoops also have eyes on Sparta Prague’s Peter Vindahl Jensen.

Celtic Monitoring Martin Dubravka

The Slovakian is rated highly by club chiefs

For Celtic, the retirement of Joe Hart has left a gaping hole in their side. The experienced 37-year-old Englishman departed this term after making over 700 appearances in club football while also earning 75 caps for England. He ended his Celtic career on a high. After 109 league appearances in three years, he sealed a league and cup double in his final season, adding his sixth and seventh honours to his Celtic trophy cabinet.

Dubravka, who Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes labelled as a "top professional" following his exit from Old Trafford, has emerged as a potentially shrewd signing for Celtic. Dubravka made 30 appearances for the Magpies last season in the absence of Nick Pope, and earned eight clean sheets – five of which came in 23 Premier League appearances.

Although 35-years-old, the Slovakian international of 43 caps may arrive as part of a pair of signings, as Brendan Rodgers looks to implement a young and old approach to the goalkeeping situation. Sparta Prague’s Danish stopper Peter Vindahl Jensen, 26, has also been linked. He may be seen as another option alongside Dubravka.

Two Keepers Ideal for Rodgers' Celtic

The Bhoys manager is looking for choice and competition

Seemingly, Dubravka has free rein to leave this summer. Eddie Howe is looking for another, potentially younger back-up to challenge Nick Pope and Celtic looks like an ideal route.

With Vindahl, he signed for Sparta Prague from AZ Alkmaar in March of this year, after spending last term on loan at the Czech double-winning side. He featured ten times in the Europa League last season, and produced reputable performances, despite losing to Liverpool over two legs in the Round of 16 with an aggregate score of 11-2. Vindahl is also a former U21 international for Denmark, yet missed out on selection for the Euros this summer.

Below, the two keepers are compared. Also featuring, are the statistics of Joe Hart from last term, in order to gauge what sort of influence the former Manchester City man had at Celtic Park.

Comparative 2023/24 league stats of Celtic's potential goalkeeping pairing + Joe Hart Statistic Martin Dubravka Peter Vindahl Jensen Joe Hart Club Newcastle United Sparta Prague Celtic Matches Played 23 33 37 Clean Sheets 5 11 13 Goals Against (GA) 42 22 29 Post Shot Expected Goals (PSxG) 42.2 15.9 13.3 Shots on Target Against (SoTA) 130 57 87 Save Percentage (Save%) 70.8 64.9 70.1 Goals Against per 90 minutes (GA90) 1.90 2.20 0.80

All table statistics retrieved via FBREF