Celtic are in desperate need for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Joe Hart on his way out of the club following his retirement - and that has seen Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir linked with a move to Glasgow to replace the former Manchester City star.

The Hoops stopper was an inspired signing under Ange Postecoglou back in 2021, and with Rangers having won the title the season before, a new man was needed between the sticks - a position that he filled well with Celtic getting back on track in their league dominance. But his departure means a replacement is needed and United backup Bayindir could be the man to fill his place.

Altay Bayinidir: Celtic Transfer News Latest

The Manchester United stopper could be on his way out of Old Trafford

The report by Turkish outlet Aksam states that Bayindir is set to be on his way out of England after appearing in just one game for the Red Devils - their 4-2 away win at Newport County in January.

Celtic have been touted as his next destination, with the club needing to replace the retiring Hart after three years of stellar service from the former Manchester City and England goalkeeper, who won seven domestic trophies from a possible nine in his time in the east end of Glasgow. The Hoops are said to be preparing to add Bayindir, who has been described as 'world-class' in one-on-one situations, to their squad, with a four-year contract prepared for the 26-year-old after his Old Trafford nightmare. Bayindir is on a reported £35,000-per-week, which fits in with Celtic's wage bill.

Brendan Rodgers has been searching for a new shot-stopper for quite some time. Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels has been linked after making almost 300 Bundesliga appearances and eight caps for Belgium, whilst links continue to persist for Liverpool number two Caoimhin Kelleher - though the Reds would likely want a huge fee for his services after he impressed between the sticks in the absence of regular starter Alisson Becker this season.

Celtic's Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 29 1st Losses 3 1st Goals scored 95 1st Goals conceded 30 1st xG 86.75 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/05/2024

Scott Bain and Benji Siegrist represent the current first-team options at Celtic Park, though the latter is set to move on should an acceptable bid come in for his services. Bain is not a bad backup and has featured in irregular spells at the Hoops with injury woes hoisting him into the first-team picture, but over the course of the season and with Champions League football to play for, fans will be hoping that Bain will only act as backup to a new goalkeeper - which could be Bayindir should the Hoops make an acceptable offer for his services.

Bain is now 32, but with the links to Kelleher and Bayindir, it appears the Hoops would rather go for a goalkeeper with years in the tank.

Celtic Could Spend Big in the Summer

The Hoops have a huge pot of money to spend

Celtic have plenty of money in the bank having qualified for the Champions League group stages in each of their past three seasons, and with Europe's elite cup competition on the horizon once again for Rodgers, he will have a heightened budget to spend big on players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brendan Rodgers has won the Scottish Premiership in each of his three full seasons at Celtic, with a fourth coming once he had departed for Leicester City in 2018-19.

Jota's sale to Al-Ittihad for £25million last season means there is still money in the bank alongside this season's earning from the Champions League, and with a clearout of eight players expected in the summer alongside any potential sell-on earnings from a transfer for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, Hoops fans will be anticipating a summer of high spending should Rodgers get to work with the recruitment team early on.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.