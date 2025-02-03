Celtic are making a late move in the transfer window by attempting to sign Crystal Palace star Jeffrey Schlupp on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

The Hoops are back on top in the Scottish Premiership this season under manager Brendan Rodgers, and an eventful January transfer window looks set to get even more hectic as the club look to push through a last-gasp deal for Schlupp.

Celtic Trying to Beat Championship Competition to Schlupp

The likes of Blackburn, Coventry City and Stoke City have all been interested in the versatile star

Writing on his Patreon, Nixon revealed: "Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is making a shock late loan swoop for Crystal Palace’s Jeff Schlupp. Rodgers wants the versatile star to join his squad for the title run in and Champions League push. Schlupp could be cleared to go as his contract is expiring and it is a good chance for him.

"Blackburn, Coventry and Stoke all chased Schlupp who was not keen to move. Now, Celtic have come along to change the picture."

Schlupp has seen his game-time drastically reduced under Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner in this 2024/2025 season, playing just the one minute of Premier League football in the Eagles' last seven top-flight fixtures. Given his versatility, it is no surprise Celtic boss Rodgers is keen on tying up a late deal for the 32-year-old, with the Ghana international able to operate in midfield and at full-back too.

However, with time running out, Celtic face having to get creative to get a deal over the line, but a loan move rather than a permanent one at this time, should make things slightly more straight-forward in terms of the legal process.