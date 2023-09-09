Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart could “get found out” in the Champions League at Parkhead this season, as Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph provides GIVEMESPORT with a suggestion on his future.

Brendan Rodgers hopes his Hoops squad can make a better fist of Europe’s premier continental competition than they did under Ange Postecoglou last season.

Celtic news – Joe Hart

Hart arrived at Celtic from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2021, where he has since remained a mainstay between the sticks at Parkhead. The 36-year-old signed a three-year deal at Celtic Park, meaning he is now in the last year of his £15,000 per-week contract. The former England international hopes to keep his starting spot under Rodgers this season but could find minutes limited given his advancing years.

Hart’s future at Celtic Park could be in doubt after The Scottish Sun reported last weekend that Liverpool and Republic of Ireland stopper Caoimhin Kelleher is at the top of the Northern Irishman’s transfer wishlist. The 24-year-old has angled for a move away from Anfield, aiming to secure regular minutes elsewhere, having acted as Allison Becker’s understudy for the past few years.

Celtic had asked about Kelleher’s availability towards the end of the transfer window but were informed that he would not be for sale given Saudi Arabian interest in their Brazilian number one. The Glasgow giants wanted to make another Premier League signing this summer, but a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence never materialised.

Hart, valued at just over £1m by Transfermarkt, must return to his Manchester City performance levels if Celtic are to progress from their Champions League group this season, drawn against Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid.

Joe Hart - Celtic Stats Appearances 109 Goals conceded 99 Clean sheets 48 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Joseph said about Celtic and Hart?

Joseph claims that Celtic wanted to sign a goalkeeper to challenge Hart for the first-choice spot between the sticks this season and is concerned about the veteran’s ability to perform in the Champions League.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “Well, they've wanted to bring in a keeper who will challenge Hart for the number one spot this year. I think Hart has served Celtic very well for the last two years, but we're starting to see his ageing process come now. Perhaps in the Champions League, he might get found out this season. They were looking for a goalkeeper to come straight in and be number one, but they’ve been unable to do that.”

What next for Celtic?

Celtic have enjoyed a positive start to the Scottish Premiership season and are already in pole position to retain the top-flight title on a third consecutive occasion. The Hoops struck a cruel blow to arch-rivals Rangers’ title chances last weekend by earning a solid 1-0 victory at Ibrox, much to the dismay of their inter-city foes.

Celtic return to Premiership action in under two weeks when Dundee are the visitors to Parkhead, a match in which Rodgers’ side will be overwhelming favourites. But the side’s big test comes three days later, when they take on Eredivisie champions Feyenoord at De Kuip in their Champions League opener, a fixture likely to set the tone for the club’s European campaign.