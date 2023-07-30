Celtic are in the market to replace departed winger Jota at Parkhead this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to build on the positive foundations left by departed Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou at Celtic Park this summer.

Celtic transfer news – Latest

It’s been a busy summer at Celtic, with the departures of key figures in the playing staff and coaching staff defining recent months at Parkhead.

Australian head coach Postecoglou was prised away by Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, as the 57-year-old aims to make his mark south of the border.

Postecoglou signed off his final season at Celtic Park by winning a domestic treble, having won the double of the Premiership and League Cup in his first season at the helm.

The Hoops then turned to Rodgers, who left for Leicester City in 2019, to take them into the new season, aiming to retain their domestic titles and progress into the knockout stages of European competition.

And the Northern Irishman has been backed with six signings during the current transfer window, including the £4.3m arrival of Legia Warsaw centre-back Maik Nawrocki and the £2.6m addition of Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm.

However, Rodgers was dealt a blow after his re-appointment when former Portugal U21 international Jota left Parkhead for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in a £25m deal.

The 24-year-old bagged 28 goals and registered 26 assists in 83 appearances for Celtic, winning five domestic trophies.

Therefore, Rodgers must identify a target to replace the significant output the Al-Ittihad man provided the Glasgow giants with.

And Romano has claimed the departure of Jota was “unexpected” and a “big shock” and believes the Scottish champions will sign a replacement this summer.

What has Romano said about Celtic?

Asked if Celtic will look to replace Jota this summer, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “For sure, they are in the market. Let's see what will happen because this Jota deal was a big shock and unexpected this summer. But I think for sure they will sign a replacement there. They are looking at some options. Currently, it’s still not clear who is their top target, but for sure, they will sign a player there.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Celtic this summer?

With several weeks of the transfer window remaining, Celtic still have plenty of targets as the beginning of the Premiership campaign draws ever nearer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rodgers is a long-time admirer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mateus Tete, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester.

Reports in Ukraine (via the Daily Record) have made Celtic favourites to sign the Brazil U23 winger, who could link up with his former manager if he moves to Parkhead.

Meanwhile, BILD reports that Young Boys attacking midfielder Fabian Rieder has turned down the opportunity to sign for Brentford and Fulham.

The playmaker has caught the attention of Celtic this summer but would prefer a move to the Bundesliga, with Borussia Monchengladbach his most likely suitors.

With July coming to an end, the Hoops’ Premiership campaign is just around the corner, with Rodgers’ sights set on next weekend’s visit of Ross County as Celtic begin their title defence.