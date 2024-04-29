Highlights Celtic aim to push ahead in the Scottish Premiership for the future with Patrick Pentz of Bayer Leverkusen being linked for a summer move.

The majority of Brendan Rodgers' summer signings have not paid off, with Luis Palma being the exception.

Pentz will replace Joe Hart - the Austrian is a target for Celtic but also of interest to PSV Eindhoven.

Celtic’s battle for success continues as they aim to edge ahead of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race in the final weeks of the season - but links to targets for the summer window have started to emerge, and the latest player to be touted with a move to Celtic Park is Patrick Pentz of Bayer Leverkusen.

It’s been a challenging first season for Brendan Rodgers after allowing Rangers back into the title race and even the lead temporarily, though that was seen to in recent weeks after the Gers themselves slipped up. However, what has become apparent is that the majority of his summer signings simply haven’t paid off. Bar the incoming of Luis Palma on the left flank who has replaced the departing Jota extremely well, there have been a real lack of positive signings in the Hoops’ ranks.

Odin Thiago Holm, Marco Tilio, Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke have all been so far failed additions, Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeok-kyu - whilst cheap - haven’t impressed enough to hold down a starting spot, Nat Phillips was sent packing early and the jury is still out on Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah, despite their recent strong form. The onus is now on Rodgers to deliver a second time around - and with that in mind, he has targeted Pentz to come into the side to replace Joe Hart.

Brendan Rodgers will be looking to replace Joe Hart

The report from Salzburger Nachrichten suggests that Pentz is a target for the Hoops with Hart set to retire at the end of the season.

The Austrian shot-stopper, who is set to 'dazzle audiences' for his country at the upcoming Euros, is currently on the books at German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen after joining them last winter from French outfit Reims, though he was loaned out to Brondby in the summer after failing to make an appearance under Xabi Alonso.

Celtic aren’t the only club interested, with Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven also taking a keen interest in his services; though Salzburger Nachrichten also asked the goalkeeper about potentially moving on from Leverkusen in the summer, in which he said:

"I get asked this question in interviews every week. My contract at Leverkusen runs until summer 2025, so I can’t decide entirely on my own what happens next. My full focus is currently on the title fight and I will give everything for the club until the end. I feel very comfortable in Copenhagen: the club, the city and the people just suit me perfectly."

With 25 appearances for the Danish Superliga outfit so far this season after replacing Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, they currently sit top of the Championship Group in the hopes of qualifying for Champions League football - and Pentz has a lot of credit in the bank for his performances after keeping nine clean sheets in that time.

Patrick Pentz Could Be a Superb Joe Hart Replacement

Joe Hart has had a superb career and he will be missed at Celtic

Hart has been a stalwart for Celtic since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021, potentially collecting a clean slate of Scottish Premiership titles and at the very worst case, winning five from a possible nine domestic trophies in that time.

Having won a plethora of awards in his time at Manchester City, Hart is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in the game and replacing him would be difficult; but with Pentz at the top of the Danish League, there is every chance of him being able to do so.

