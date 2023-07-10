Celtic could hand Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney the captain’s armband if he ever returned to Parkhead, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster the Hoops’ squad as they aim to retain their Scottish Premiership crown this season.

Celtic transfer news – Kieran Tierney

According to a report in The Scottish Sun last month, Tierney won’t close the door on a return to Celtic after leaving Glasgow in a £25m move to Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

The same publication claims that Rodgers has been handed a £30m transfer budget at Celtic Park, hinting that the Premiership champions are keen to improve on their already dominant squad in Scotland.

A permanent move looks unlikely, but a loan deal could be sanctioned if both clubs and player agree on a wage structure that suits all parties.

Joseph has also told GIVEMESPORT that Tierney would love to return to Celtic but that there are hurdles to overcome in the Glasgow giants’ bid to secure a return to Parkhead.

The Gunners’ addition of Manchester City and Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko last year has meant the 26-year-old has limited opportunities at the Emirates Stadium and could look to engineer an exit from north London.

According to Football Insider, Tierney could be allowed to leave in a deal worth £35m, with Newcastle United, Manchester City and Aston Villa expressing an interest in the Scotland international.

Joseph indicates that Tierney, once described as "immense" by journalist Matthew Fulton, could return to Celtic in his late 20s or early 30s and handed the club captaincy, which would make sense given his top-level experience south of the border.

What has Joseph said about Celtic and Tierney?

Joseph told GIVEMESPORT: “I can see Tierney returning later in his career, perhaps still when he could do a job. I'm not using Celtic as a retirement home or anything like that.

“I think he would still be able to do a job in his late 20s or early 30s and perhaps even take on the captain's armband and be a role model.”

What next for Celtic and Rodgers?

Though transfers will take priority until the end of the summer window, preparations for Celtic’s upcoming Premiership and Champions League campaign have begun, with the Hoops aiming to make a better fist of European competition than last season.

The Glasgow giants’ Premiership campaign begins in less than a month when they welcome Ross County to Celtic Park in a 12:30 kick-off on 5th August.

Rodgers’ outfit then travel to Aberdeen the following week before St. Johnstone visit Parkhead at the end of the month.

The Hoops’ final fixture before the international break will be the first of at least four meetings with arch-rivals Rangers in what could be a significant fixture in the race for the Premiership title.

Therefore, Rodgers has a big few months ahead of him and hopes he is backed in the transfer market as he aims to win Celtic’s third Premiership title in a row, come next May.