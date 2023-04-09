Celtic 'wouldn't want to lose' striker Kyogo Furuhashi this summer as he has been a 'star player' under Ange Postecoglou this season, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Japan international has been in superb form in 2022/23 and has helped his side to a healthy nine-point lead over rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership as the Hoops seek to secure a second title in a row.

Celtic latest news - Kyogo Furuhashi

Furuhashi has been an essential asset for Celtic since being acquired for £4.6 million from J League outfit Vissel Kobe back in 2021. He has gone on to rack up 46 goals and 10 assists in 73 appearances for the Glasgow giants, as per Transfermarkt.

The 28-year-old has also won three major honours with the Hoops under Postecoglou, playing a significant role in securing a Scottish Premiership and Premier Sports Cup double for Celtic in 2021/22, alongside ensuring the now-rebranded Viaplay Cup would be heading back to the Parkhead trophy room earlier this year.

Some reports have linked Furuhashi with a move elsewhere, as Football Insider claim that Crystal Palace have watched the Nara-born man on 'several occasions' this term and could look to swoop for his signature in the summer.

Salary Sport understands Furuhashi earns £19,000 per week at Celtic and he is tied to the Scottish champions on his current deal until 2025.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kyogo Furuhashi?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that Celtic would be reluctant to lose Furuhashi in the summer due to his importance within Postecoglou's side.

O'Rourke told GMS: "He's probably been Celtic's star player this season; he's such a talented forward that scores goals. He's very clever as well with his running and link-up play; a lot of the Celtic team is based around Kyogo Furuhashi, so they really wouldn't want to lose him."

Will Kyogo Furuhashi stay at Celtic beyond this summer?

One thing to remember is that Celtic are in a powerful position right now and have the prospect of participating in Champions League group stage football for the second consecutive season if they do manage to see their Scottish Premiership title bid over the line.

Links to the Premier League and elsewhere will continue to persist, nevertheless; Furuhashi is already at a prestigious club that can offer the chance to regularly win silverware and compete against the elite of European football and it remains to be seen whether the lure of English top-flight football would carry more weight than staying in Glasgow for the foreseeable future.

In 2022/23, the 28-year-old has managed to hit the net on 26 occasions from 40 outings, as per Transfermarkt, giving an easy indication of why the Hoops' support adore him so much.

All of his attention will be squarely on the task ahead at Celtic, who could secure a historic domestic clean sweep if they pick up both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup trophies before this campaign draws to a close.