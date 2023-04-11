Celtic will be able to keep hold of striker Kyogo Furuhashi for 'another year' at Parkhead at least, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has been in some brilliant free-scoring form for the Hoops this season and has attracted interest from elsewhere due to his exploits for the Scottish champions.

Celtic latest news - Kyogo Furuhashi

Last weekend, Furuhashi proved to be the difference maker for Celtic against their bitter rivals Rangers at Parkhead, scoring twice in a 3-2 victory to send his side 12 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, as per BBC Sport.

The Japan international has now scored 28 times and registered five assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this term, as per Transfermarkt, which has led to other suitors taking notice ahead of the off-season.

Football Insider claim that the former Vissel Kobe man is a summer transfer target for Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, who are said to have scouted the forward on 'several occasions this season'.

Furuhashi earns £19,000 per week at Parkhead and is contracted to the Glasgow giants until June 2025, as shown on Salary Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Kyogo Furuhashi?

Journalist Jones believes that Furuhashi may favour staying in Glasgow over the lure of a Premier League move this summer.

Jones told GMS: "I think they can keep him another year. I think he's loving this spell that he's in at Celtic; it's very rare in any career that you get to be adored in the way that he is and obviously, making a difference in matches against Rangers elevates your status every time you manage to do it, I think that counts for a lot."

Will Kyogo Furuhashi stay at Celtic beyond the summer?

The lure of English top-flight football would appeal to any player; nevertheless, it would be hard to imagine Furuhashi is unhappy at Celtic, seeing as he is regarded as arguably the most talismanic figure at the club alongside captain Callum McGregor at present.

Right now, he is at a club that regularly has the chance to compete for silverware in front of a raucous Hoops support, while the Hoops are also set to enter the Champions League group stage for the second successive season if they do now wrap up what seems a very likely Scottish Premiership title, offering the chance for Furuhashi to test his ability against some of Europe's heavyweights in 2023/24.

Ange Postecoglou would loathe losing his star man in the off-season and is unlikely to entertain any bid below a mammoth valuation to consider parting ways with the Japanese forward.