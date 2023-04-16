Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi is a 'delight to watch' at Parkhead and may not get the same appreciation if he was to move elsewhere in the summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has become a hero among the Hoops' support due to his goalscoring talents and has earned interest from south of the border as a result.

Celtic latest news - Kyogo Furuhashi

Recently, Football Insider have claimed that Furuhashi 'dreams of playing in the Premier League' amid rumours of a possible move to the English top flight this summer.

Crystal Palace are said to be keen on the 16-cap Japan striker and have scouted him on multiple different occasions. However, it is believed that they would have to pay around £15 million to tempt the Glasgow giants into considering parting ways with one of their key players.

Last weekend, Furuhashi scored twice for Celtic to down their bitter rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, sending his side 12 points clear at the top of the table with just seven matches left to play, as per The Daily Mail.

The former Vissel Kobe man earns £19,000 per week at Parkhead and is contracted to his current employers until 2025.

What has Dean Jones said about Kyogo Furuhashi?

Transfer insider Jones thinks Furuhashi has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League; nevertheless, he questions whether the 28-year-old would receive similar acclaim to what he does at Celtic in the English top flight.

Jones told GMS: "He'll have to consider strongly if he was to make a transfer if it can live up to what he's living in the here and now. He gets a lot of praise for his movement; he honestly is a delight to watch and he could play for a Premier League team, but I'm just not sure that at any of those Premier League teams he's going to get the same love and adoration that he gets at Celtic."

Why is Kyogo Furuhashi so highly regarded by Celtic fans?

Put simply, Furuhashi is a tireless presence in the Celtic frontline that leaves everything on the pitch. Aside from his 28 strikes in 41 appearances across all competitions this campaign, as per Transfermarkt, his ability to press opposition defenders so effectively makes him a tricky proposition to play against for anyone in the Scottish Premiership.

The Japanese striker is also famed for his movement, which regularly enables him to find space in dangerous positions to slot the ball home, usually with plenty of conviction.

Moving forward, Celtic fans will be keen to see Furuhashi continue to play a major part in their hunt for domestic success this season, with a historic treble in their sights, if they can add a Scottish Cup triumph to their Viaplay Cup success and see the league title over the line for a second consecutive year.