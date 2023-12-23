Highlights Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi's goalscoring form under Brendan Rodgers has been "a bit strange" at Parkhead.

The Japan international has been asked to play a different role, drifting wide and dropping back, affecting his goalscoring form for the Hoops.

Celtic could look to trim their squad during the 2024 winter transfer window, with Nat Phillips and Alexandro Bernabei preparing for exits.

Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi’s lack of goalscoring form under Brendan Rodgers has is “a bit strange” and has caused “a lot of frustration”, as journalist Dean Jones considers his performances as a whole at Parkhead.

The Hoops have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season, but a recent wobble in results will have created a sense of unease around Celtic Park.

Furuhashi has been operating across the front three for Rodgers’ outfit but hasn’t been utilised as the out-and-out striker he has been used to over the past two seasons. Celtic hope to recover from their early European exit and storm to a Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s career at Celtic

In the summer of 2021, Celtic signed Furuhashi in a deal worth £4.6m from Vissel Kobe, as then-head coach Ange Postecoglou looked to develop a side capable of challenging for the Scottish Premiership title. The Hoops had been beaten to the post by Rangers at a canter during the 2020/21 campaign and needed a rebuild to topple their Glasgow neighbours.

The Japan international would score 12 Premiership goals in 20 appearances during his first season at Celtic, helping them win the league title alongside a Viaplay Cup triumph. Having had issues with his fitness during his debut campaign at Parkhead, Furuhashi would find full fitness in his second, hitting the back of the net 27 times in 36 top-flight outings.

The 28-year-old’s goal contribution led to Postecoglou’s side securing a domestic treble during the 2022/23 campaign before the respected head coach departed south of the border to take the vacant job at Tottenham Hotspur. During the 2023/24 campaign, Furuhashi has struggled to reach the same levels in front of goal. Before Celtic’s trip to Livingston on 23rd December, the centre-forward had scored eight goals and registered three assists in 25 outings for the Bhoys.

However, Furuhashi has been asked to drift into wide areas and drop back to retrieve the ball under Rodgers, operating differently from how he played under Postecoglou. In November, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic would not be concerned by exit rumours surrounding Furuhashi after it emerged that Tottenham had sent their top scout to check on players at Postecoglou’s former club.

Kyogo Furuhashi - Celtic stats (23-12-23) Appearances 109 Goals 62 Assists 13 Yellow cards 8 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Kyogo Furuhashi

Jones has suggested that Furuhashi can play a different role under Rodgers but that his goalscoring form will suffer. The journalist claims “a lot of frustration” surrounds the change. Asked about Furuhashi’s form, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It is a bit strange. There's a lot of frustration around this because you'd wonder why it hasn't happened for him so far. But I feel like he's being asked to play differently now. While he does seem capable in football in terms of being decent in the wide areas that he appears to be being forced into a bit more, it’s starting to reflect badly on his stats. That's the first thing people will point out when looking for somebody to blame. “I think he is a clever player and can play in the way he's being asked, even though it might not be natural to him. But when you're used to scoring or seeing someone score goals, it's tough to accept a role change in which they're not doing that as often.”

Celtic transfer news on Nat Phillps and Alexandro Bernabei’s future

With the 2024 winter transfer window approaching, Rodgers must consider the future of some of his squad members, who may feel they aren’t getting the opportunities required to stick around at Parkhead. According to Football Scotland, centre-back Nat Phillips will return to Liverpool following his loan at Celtic next month.

The 26-year-old joined the Glasgow giants on a short-term deal at the end of August but has looked out of sorts, having built up his match fitness. Phillips, now a fringe player at Celtic Park, won’t see his loan extended further, and another move away from Anfield could be on the cards in January.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Alexandro Bernabei is poised to make a winter exit from Celtic in 2024. The 24-year-old has failed to establish himself under Rodgers and has attracted interest from Italian clubs and outfits from his homeland in Argentina. The Hoops are keen on signing Estoril’s Tiago Araujo, valued at £4m, to offer competition to Greg Taylor, with Bernabei likely to be the victim in his arrival.

Meanwhile, Football Scotland claims that Celtic have enquired with Austrian outfit Sturm Graz about the possibility of signing former target Szymon Wlodarczyk. However, his value has sky-rocketed to £15m, making a deal financially unviable for the one-time European Cup winners.