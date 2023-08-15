Celtic are poised to complete the signing Sweden and Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke as transfer insider Dean Jones tells GIVEMESPORT he’d be ‘surprised’ to see the deal not go through.

Brendan Rodgers has already sealed six additions this summer but is looking to sanction a few more incomings before the window slams shut on September 1.

Celtic transfer news – Gustaf Lagerbielke

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph recently told his Twitter following that Celtic are edging closer to signing the Elfsborg defender Lagerbielke for a fee in the region of £3m.

The defender was, however, tight-lipped when quizzed over the clamour surrounding his potential move to Celtic and whether he had just played his last game for his current employers, following a 1-0 defeat to Hammarby.

“Maybe, I don’t want to say anything before something is signed, but it may well have been. I know that the clubs have been in negotiations, that’s what I know,” he said (via Football Scotland).

"I have chosen to focus on this match. We'll have to deal with everything else now after this match."

Now, according to The Scottish Sun, Lagerbielke is on his way into Glasgow as his move to the Scottish giants edges closer to completion.

He will now complete his medical ahead of rubber-stamping his formal switch to Scotland as the one-cap Sweden international is viewed as a direct replacement for compatriot Carl Starfelt, who signed for Spanish side Celta Vigo recently as reported by BBC Sport.

What did Dean Jones say about Celtic and Gustaf Lagerbielke?

On the 23-year-old Swede, the transfer insider claimed that an agreement between all parties now seems inevitable as the transfer negotiations seem ‘too far down the road’.

Jones referenced that many former Celtic heroes - most notably Henrik Larsson - have come from Sweden, which means the promising defender has big steps to follow in.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It does look like that this one is in the offing right now, and I’d be surprised if it fell apart at this stage to be honest, it seems like it’s too far down the road. It’s a good sign, and he will help Celtic win back possession, he’ll intercept key balls well, and he’ll also turn defence into attack with his quick passes that can change play very rapidly for Celtic.

“So, I think that that will be really interesting. This is a club that have had their Swedish heroes in the past. And while I don’t think he will have the same impact as the likes of Henrik Larsson, he could still be a very influential player if this team is going to continue to win trophies.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And Gossip

What next for Celtic?

Celtic have harboured serious interest in Newcastle United wide man Ryan Fraser and, according to Football Scotland, he has been stripped of his squad number at the Magpies, which has given Rodgers and his entourage a boost in their pursuit.

The winger is out of favour under Eddie Howe’s watch and the Northern Echo claim that the Hoops are ‘ready to make a formal approach’ for the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, Scottish ace Kieran Tierney, who enjoyed a five-year stint at Celtic earlier in his career, has been tipped with a return to Parkhead, per The Scottish Sun, as they report the 26-year-old won't 'close the door' on a Parkhead return.

However, the same publication has reported that the long-term injury to Arsenal star Jurrien Timber may put Tierney’s Emirates exit in jeopardy, even though he was left out of the opening matchday squad against Nottingham Forest altogether.