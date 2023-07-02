Celtic securing a deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney would be a ‘real statement of intent’, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has told GIVEMESPORT.

Newly appointed Brendan Rodgers has shown interest in the 26-year-old but will face competition from Premier League-level clubs, notably Newcastle United.

Celtic transfer news – Kieran Tierney

Tierney, who has featured a total of 123 times for the London-based outfit, has been mooted with a move to his former club Celtic, with their fans understandably over the moon with the links.

Even better, The Scottish Sun has claimed that Tierney, who enjoyed a five-year stint at the Bhoys, won’t ‘close the door’ on a potentially sensational return.

Football Insider have claimed that Arsenal view Tierney as surplus to requirements and so could offload the Scotsman this summer should a good offer come in.

The same report claimed that a fee of around £35m would be sufficient to tempt the Gunners, but Newcastle United’s wealth may be the deciding factor in this race.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies will need reinforcements as they return to the Champions League in 2023/24, but Rodgers and co. will be hoping his existing relationship with the club and its fans will be too hard to resist.

What did Anthony Joseph say about Kieran Tierney and Celtic?

When giving an update on Tierney’s future, Joseph told GIVEMESPORT that if Celtic were able to secure a deal for their former star, it would send out a message to those around them in the Scottish Premier League.

He said: “It would be a real statement of intent if Celtic got Kieran Tierney in this window, even if it was on a loan. But I think there will be some major hurdles to overcome for that to happen.”

How has Kieran Tierney performed for Arsenal?

Lauded as a ‘warrior’ by Arsenal cult hero Ashley Cole, Tierney has unfortunately fallen out of favour at the Emirates and may opt for a move away in search of regular game time.

However, Tierney is still an excellent left-back as the Fbref data shows.

The Isle of Man-born defensive ace recorded 2.89 progressive carries and 5.15 progressive passes per 90, showing his offensive ability; but fear not, his defensive numbers do not suffer. Tierney is in the top 9% of his positional peers for the percentage of dribblers tackled (68.2%) and lost just 0.49 challenger per 90.

While beating a team of Newcastle’s stature to Tierney may seem like a tall order, Rodger remains very interested and would be an excellent addition as they look to retain their status as Scottish champions.