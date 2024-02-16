Highlights Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is in line to hold talks over Liel Abada's state of mind after he was dropped from the matchday squad for the win over St Mirren.

The Israel international was put under pressure by his homeland to seek a move from Parkhead ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Rodgers needs to make sure off-the-field matters will not have an impact on Abada's performances in the title race.

Celtic star Liel Abada needs to be managed 'very carefully' by Brendan Rodgers after he has found himself in a difficult position at Parkhead, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that internal discussions will be held over his immediate future.

Although the Bhoys were not afraid to part with cash during the winter window, with Nicolas Kuhn completing a £3million switch from Rapid Vienna, they are at serious risk of missing out on retaining the Scottish Premiership title thanks to Rangers profiting from valuable points being dropped.

A thigh injury has resulted in Abada being restricted to just 568 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, meaning his productivity has been sorely missed, and there is doubt over whether he will still be on Celtic's books after the upcoming summer window slams shut.

Abada was told to seek Bhoys exit during winter window

Abada came under sustained pressure from his homeland to push for a Celtic exit ahead of the winter window's February 1 deadline, according to MailOnline, due to sections of the reigning Scottish Premiership champions' fanbase adopting a pro-Palestinian stance.

The report suggests that the Israel international has found the situation challenging, despite making 112 appearances for his current employers, and it led to West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Southampton joining clubs in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga in enquiring whether the Bhoys would consider sanctioning a loan move until the end of the season.

Celtic opted to hold onto Abada, despite statistics highlighting that he has been unable to rediscover the form he produced last term, and Rodgers conceded that he was forced to leave the 22-year-old out of the matchday squad for last weekend's Scottish Cup fifth round win over St Mirren as he was not in the 'right frame of mind'.

Liel Abada's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Goals 0.20 0.61 Assists 0.20 0.31 Shots 2.86 3.25 Shots on target 2.04 1.53 Fouls drawn 0.61 0.67 Tackles won 0.41 0.43 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 14/2/2024

Celtic are in a strong negotiating position if suitors attempt to test their resolve in the summer as Abada only committed his long-term future to the club a matter of months ago, thanks to penning a four-year contract amid significant interest in his services in September.

It is understood that the Bhoys convinced the winger to put pen-to-paper after knocking back a £7million bid from Portuguese heavyweights Sporting during the closing stages of the summer window, but he was still in demand when admirers were able to up the ante in their pursuit during the early stages of 2024.

Reacting to Abada agreeing fresh terms in Glasgow, respected reporter Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the move was a 'big plus' for Celtic as they looked to ensure his head was not turned by speculation over a potential exit, but there is continued uncertainty over his future.

Dean Jones - Rodgers needs to hold discussions with Abada on a personal level

Jones believes that Rodgers is in line to hold internal conversations with Abada as he needs to ensure off-the-field matters will not have an impact on his performances as Celtic go in search of being crowned the Scottish Premiership champions.

The reputable journalist feels that it is vital for the Northern Irish tactician to make sure the wide-man is able to rediscover his best form, having shown that he can be a serious threat in the final third of the pitch since his £3.5million switch from Maccabi Petah Tikva in July 2021.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's one that Rodgers needs to manage very carefully because Abada is only 22. We've seen what he is capable of on his day, when he is at his best. "But, as with any football career, there are going to be difficulties along the way. Rodgers has to make sure that he speaks to Abada on a personal level to make sure he is in a good state of mind and that, when he is ready to come back into the team, we see the full version of him. "Anything less than that just isn't worth it in this situation, when every point counts for Celtic. It's a case of treading a fine line, making sure that Abada is in a good place and that he is soon able to compete at his highest level."

Celtic in talks with Scales over new contract

Celtic have opened discussions with Liam Scales after setting their sights on extending his contract, according to the Daily Record, and Rodgers is impressed with the impact he has made after being handed more game time as a result of the Bhoys being forced to contend with a defensive crisis.

The report suggests that the Glasgow giants do not want the Republic of Ireland international to enter the final 12 months of his current agreement in the summer, having made 31 appearances this season, and have headed to the negotiating table in a bid to reach an agreement over fresh terms.

It is understood that Celtic are keen for Scales to pen a long-term deal, which would result in the title-chasers being in a strong position if any suitors attempt to lure him away from Parkhead ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and they feel he deserves to be rewarded after becoming a key part of Rodgers' plans.

The 25-year-old central defender sealed a £500,000 switch from Shamrock Rovers in August 2021, having caught the eye of then-Bhoys chief Ange Postecoglou, and he is enjoying his first sustained run in the starting line-up after spending last term on loan with domestic rivals Aberdeen.

Scales is not the only Celtic man involved in talks over a new contract as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that a proposal has been presented to Rocco Vata after the likes of Como and Bologna were keen to lure him to Serie A during the winter window.