Highlights Liel Abada has handed Celtic chief Brendan Rodgers a boost by penning a new contract which will keep him at Parkhead until the summer of 2027.

The Bhoys were keen to keep him out of admirers' clutches after they rejected a bid from Portuguese side Sporting.

Celtic are now set to resume contract discussions with one of Abada's teammates as they look to tie key men down to fresh terms.

Celtic star Liel Abada has handed Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers a 'boost' by penning a new Parkhead contract after the reigning Scottish Premiership champions made a key decision, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

While the Glasgow giants went into the final stages of the summer window fending off bids from the likes of Leeds United and Bologna for Matt O'Riley, they also succeeded in tying Abada down to fresh terms.

Celtic latest news - Liel Abada

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic persuaded Abada to commit his long-term future to the club by signing a new contract after knocking back a £7million bid from Portuguese heavyweights Sporting.

The report suggests the Isreal international, who has been at Parkhead since sealing a £3.5million switch from Maccabi Petah Tikva two years ago, will remain on the club's books until the summer of 2027 after putting pen-to-paper.

Celtic chief Rodgers admitted he was keen to reach an agreement with Abada, despite still having three years remaining on his previous deal, after he had attracted significant interest during the summer window.

The winger, who was earning £10,000-per-week before signing on the dotted line, has been one of the first names on the team-sheet during the early stages of the new campaign.

Abada has made five appearances so far, getting his name on the scoresheet during a win over Aberdeen and laying on an assist as the Bhoys overcame Ross County as their Scottish Premiership title defence got underway.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 21-year-old will flourish under Rodgers thanks to the former Leicester City boss' attacking philosophy.

Liel Abada's Celtic career statistics Appearances 106 Goals 29 Assists 21 Yellow cards 4 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Abada?

Jones believes keeping O'Riley out of his suitors' clutches and tying Abada down to a new contract has handed Rodgers a major boost as he seeks more silverware after returning to Celtic.

The respected journalist feels the Bhoys were eager to reach an internal agreement with the wide-man as they did not want his head to be turned by a potential move away from Parkhead.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's definitely a boost. Long-term, I don't think the Matt O'Riley interest will be gone, so I think that's something they'll be poised for again in the future, but you can't worry about that for now. You've just got to embrace the player while you've still got him. Having Abada on a new deal is definitely a big plus as well. Rodgers just really needs to settle the team at the moment and put together a side that he knows he can rely on, certainly for the first stages of the season, when he doesn't want anybody having their heads turned. That's a really good move from them."

What did Brendan Rodgers say about Abada's contract extension?

Abada has been causing problems for opponents during the early stages of the new campaign, with Sofascore highlighting that he has been averaging 1.5 shots per Scottish Premiership outing, so it comes as no surprise that Rodgers was pleased to see his key man sign fresh terms.

The Northern Irish tactician told Celtic's official website: “I am delighted that Liel has extended his contract with the club.

“We know there was significant interest in Liel from other clubs, so we’re delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic.

“Already he has made a great contribution to Celtic, delivering some great performances and making a real impact. His energy and ability are real assets to us and his delivery in terms of goals and assists from wide areas has been excellent.

“He is a fantastic young player and now we hope he can build on what he has achieved so far and develop even further.”

Are Celtic close to tying any other players down to new contracts?

Sky Sports reporter Joseph recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic are set to resume discussions with Reo Hatate's representatives after he asked for talks over a new contract to be put on hold while the transfer window remained open.

It comes after the Japan international, according to The Scottish Sun, sparked uncertainty over where his long-term future lies by rejecting the Bhoys' initial offer of fresh terms.

The report suggests the Glasgow giants had been hoping to reach an agreement when they opened discussions last month, but the terms were snubbed by Hatate, who has been at Parkhead since sealing a £1.4million move from Kawasaki Frontale in December 2021.

Celtic are aware that convincing the central midfielder to sign on the dotted line will put them in a stronger negotiating position if any suitors come forward further down the line as he has a release clause written into his current contract.

Hatate, who has been restricted to just two substitute appearances since the new campaign got underway, has entered the final three years of his £20,000-per-week deal.