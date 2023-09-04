Celtic are preparing to 'resume talks' with Reo Hatate and his representatives over a new contract after a key development has emerged from Parkhead, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has told GIVEMESPORT.

As the summer transfer window slammed shut last Friday, with the Bhoys spending close to £20million on new recruits, boss Brendan Rodgers is now looking to tie one of his key men down to fresh terms.

Celtic latest news - Reo Hatate

According to The Scottish Sun, Hatate has sparked uncertainty over where his long-term future lies after rejecting a fresh contract offer put on the table by Celtic.

The report suggests the reigning Scottish Premiership champions had been hoping to reach an agreement when they opened discussions last month, but the terms were snubbed by the midfielder, who has been in Glasgow since sealing a £1.4million switch from Kawasaki Frontale in December 2021.

Celtic are keen to hold positive negotiations with Hatate after he has entered the final three years of his current deal, which allows him to pocket £20,000-per-week.

The Japan international also has a release clause written into his contract, meaning the Bhoys could be left helpless if an admirer strengthens their interest further down the line.

But transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic were not fearful of losing Hatate during the summer window, despite interest from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old has been restricted to just two substitute appearances since the new campaign got underway, but there is no doubt that he has flourished since heading to Scotland.

Hatate has found the back of the net 13 times and provided a further 14 assists for his teammates over the course of 68 Celtic outings.

Celtic summer signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Anthony Joseph said about Hatate?

Joseph understands that Celtic are preparing to reopen talks over a new contract after Hatate requested for discussions to be put on hold while the transfer window remained open.

In a boost for the Bhoys, the Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Parkhead fans' favourite is open to signing on the dotted line.

Joseph told GIVEMESPORT: "Hatate asked if he could wait until after the transfer window had shut before they resume talks.

"Hatate is one who has turned down the first offer. Celtic offered him initial improved terms and an extension on his current deal.

"He and Liel Abada have got three years left on their contracts, but Celtic are just wanting to make them near the top earners because they are such important players and also to extend their contracts to protect them from future bids.

"Although Hatate has turned down that first offer, he is open to negotiation. I think Celtic and Hatate's reps will be sitting down together quite soon to get that done."

What next for Celtic?

Celtic have gone into the international break sitting top of the Scottish Premiership standings after sealing an Old Firm derby win over Rangers on Sunday.

Kyogo Furuhashi chalked up his 57th goal in a Bhoys shirt by finding the back of the net on the stroke of half-time, and that proved to be enough to come out on top at Ibrox.

According to Transfermarkt, Celtic have collected 10 points from a possible 12 since Rodgers returned to the Parkhead hot-seat during the summer, while their only defeat came in the second round of the Scottish League Cup at the hands of Kilmarnock.

Having been drawn in a Champions League group alongside Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio, the Glasgow giants have plenty to look forward to when domestic action returns later this month.