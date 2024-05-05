Highlights Neil McCann believes Celtic were lucky with their opener vs Hearts due to an unclear VAR decision.

The early goal helped Celtic romp to victory and increase pressure on arch-rivals Rangers.

The win over Hearts was crucial for Celtic's hopes to be crowned champions, potentially securing a third successive title.

Neil McCann believes that Celtic were lucky with their opener against Hearts as the Hoops romped to a 3-0 win over the Edinburgh-based side - as he believed VAR "guessed" on an offside shout between talisman Kyogo Furuhashi and Jambos goalkeeper Zander Clark.

The Hoops went into the game knowing that a win would take them six points clear of local rivals Rangers with just three games to play, albeit with the Gers boasting a game in hand to keep themselves in the title race. Nerves were eased in the opening minutes as Kyogo turned home Reo Hatate's hooked cross into the box, but with the visitors claiming for an offside call, their claims were waved away as the Japanese striker wheeled away in celebration.

The goal was given after a check, though McCann believes that the Hoops were lucky due to a camera angle that couldn't see Clark's foot - insinuating that VAR official Nick Walsh had guessed where the shot-stopper was to rule Kyogo onside. But the former Rangers star admitted that he was willing to let it go as he wanted to give the advantage to the striker, with the freedom being hooked off their shoulders setting them up for the win.

Neil McCann: "VAR Guessed" Bhoys' Offside Opener

Celtic took the lead within the first five minutes vs Hearts

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, McCann couldn't quite get his head around the decision, though he believed that Celtic's win stemmed from a lack of Hearts concentration from the corner ball. He said:

"I think they have just guessed that big Zander's (Clark) foot is there. But I want to give the advantage to the attacker. "I am going to let that one go, which will please all the Celtic fans who are at home listening. The whole thing for me is that if Hearts are so resolute at set pieces, how can they take their eye off someone like Kyogo and not pick him up is a concern and they were duly punished. "What Celtic have done today is put massive pressure on Rangers tomorrow against a Kilmarnock side that Derek McInnes has assembled so well. "This is what happens when you get to the sharp end. If you are playing before your rivals in the title race, you need to apply the pressure. The early goal was crucial for Celtic and it took all of that away and let them play with freedom."

Scottish Premiership: Title Race Analysed

Celtic only need to win three more games to wrap up the title

Celtic have a huge game next week against their local rivals. A win at Parkhead would all but wrap up the title for the Hoops for the third successive year and a 12th Scottish Premiership crown in 13 seasons, with the anomaly coming in 2020/21 as Rangers embarked on an unbeaten campaign under Steven Gerrard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Celtic have scored 85 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season - an incredible 29 less than last season with just three games to go.

Ange Postecoglou got the ball back rolling for two seasons before his move to Tottenham Hotspur after winning five from six domestic trophies available to him; and should the Hoops beat their bitter rivals next week on home soil, their win over the Jambos this weekend will have gone a massive way in helping to extend their credentials as Scotland's dominant team over the past decade.

Related Rangers Closing in on 'Unbelievable' £6m Transfer Rangers' best signing of the season was loanee Abdallah Sima and he has fired the club to title contention.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-05-24.