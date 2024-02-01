Highlights Celtic have been actively searching for a new left-back in the transfer window.

Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain is a late target for Celtic, but his lack of game time poses a risk.

Celtic may still make a signing in the final hours of the transfer window, particularly after securing the loan deal for striker Adam Idah.

Celtic have been exploring the market to bring in a new left-back in the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there is still a chance that something pops up on their radar in the final hours.

It's been a quiet window for the Scottish Premiership side so far and Brendan Rodgers has been pushing to secure the signature of a left-back. It's not quite worked out just yet, but there is still time for Celtic to get a deal over the line.

Celtic in the market for a full-back

It's understood that Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa has emerged as a late target for Celtic in the January window, while an attempt to bring in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hugo Bueno was unsuccessful. Greg Taylor has recently been ruled out for 'a few weeks' according to Rodgers, highlighting their need for a new left-back this month.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Kurzawa is being offered to 'a few clubs' on deadline day as PSG look to find a solution for the left-back. The respected reporter adds that he understands why Celtic may bite and look to prise him away from the French side, but it's also a risk due to his lack of game time.

A report earlier in the window claimed that Celtic were one of the sides, alongside their Glasgow rivals Rangers, who were considering a move for Liverpool left-back Owen Beck. A report from the Evening Standard also suggested that left-sided player Tiago Araujo, who can play in defence and midfield, was also being considered.

Dean Jones - Left-back signing can't be ruled out

Jones has suggested that a left-back signing can't be ruled out in the final hours of the January transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They haven't signed one yet [left-back] and that's somewhat of a surprise. I do think that we were getting to the stage where we could tell it was getting a little bit desperate when Kurzawa was the player we were hearing about coming into the day. When players like that are being touted to clubs and they're actually starting to listen, you know that they're running out of options. Because we know that this was a key position coming into the window. You have to be careful about totally ruling things out and we've still got enough time that something could come onto the radar for them. I wouldn't say that situation has gone totally their way but it is good news that Adam Idah is coming into the club because that was a really key one too for them."

Adam Idah on his way to Scotland

It's understood that Norwich City striker Adam Idah has travelled to Scotland to undergo a medical ahead of a potential move to the Scottish side. Reports have suggested that Rodgers' side are set to wrap up a deal which will see the striker join on loan until the end of the season.

Signing a striker, as mentioned by Jones, was another priority for Celtic, and they may now push ahead to try and secure a left-back.