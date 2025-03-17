Summary Craig Gordon, Virgil van Dijk, and Mikael Lustig were solid defenders who played pivotal roles in Celtic's success.

Scott Brown's name has become fairly synonymous with Celtic Football Club. He was the club's captain who led the Hoops to nine consecutive Scottish Premiership titles and left the dressing room as a legend of the game. The midfielder's tenacity, leadership, and, to be frank, explosive character all encapsulated his playstyle in Glasgow.

However, during his early days at Hibernian, Brown made several lifelong friends that have made their way into his all-time starting XI. He created a strong relationship with future Rangers duo Kevin Thomson and Steven Whittaker.

After years of Old Firm rivalry, Brown still counts these two as close mates and holds them in high regard when recalling the excessive amount of talent he encountered on the pitch. Back in 2017, the former Celtic skipper revealed the greatest teammates he played with during his prestigious career.

Craig Gordon

GK

Being one of Scotland's most talented shotstoppers in football history, it was no surprise to see Craig Gordon in between the sticks for Brown's team. Celtic's golden era was helped by having an assured goalkeeper in the net, with valuable top-flight experience with Sunderland.

During his time in Glasgow, the role of the keeper evolved, and they were challenged to utilise their feet more to help teams play out from the back. Brown lauded Gordon's adaptability and admired his talented distribution in high-pressure situations. Most remarkably, the number one is yet to hang up his boots, with the 42-year-old trusted in Hearts' goal for their European push in the 2024/25 season. Brown said:

"His feet, passing and technique have went through the roof."

Steven Whittaker

RB

Steven Whittaker is the first one of the two Rangers boys who made it into Brown's honoured lineup. Easter Road's youth ranks saw the pair become good friends, despite their eventual differences on the field. Brown's best pal went on to play in the Premier League for Norwich City, while also turning out for Dunfermline Athletic in his last campaign as a professional.

The full-back played alongside Brown in Hibernian's League Cup final win of 2007, a game which saw the Edinburgh club thrash Kilmarnock 5-1. Every Scottish football fan could tell you the impression Whittaker left on the sport, transforming into a player that possessed a knack of bombing forward in wide positions. Brown said:

"He was a great attacking right-back and could go forward and score great goals."

Virgil van Dijk

CB

Who knew the best defender in the world right now started his journey under the lights at Celtic Park. His move from Eredivisie outfit, FC Gronigen, came at a cheap price of just £2.6 million. Due to his talent, Brown could only keep Virgil van Dijk in Scotland for three seasons, and you don't need me to tell you how successful his career has become.

The Dutchman's towering presence and composure in the backline made him one of the standout stars in the division. It wasn't long before Premier League clubs started sniffing around north of the border for his signature. He moved to Southampton after his stint at Celtic, and his captain could tell he was destined for big things. Van Dijk's former skipper said:

"He couldn't get a game to start with and then he showed Lenny [Neil Lennon] what a top quality player he was."