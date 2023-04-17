Celtic winger Liel Abada could depart Parkhead this summer following an impasse in talks over a new contract, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has been an important asset for the Hoops under Ange Postecoglou since joining from Maccabi Petah Tikva for £3.5 million in 2021; however, his future at Parkhead has become uncertain in recent months.

Celtic latest news - Liel Abada contract situation

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed that Abada could be set to leave Celtic this summer amid murmurings of a 'breakdown in relations' with Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou.

Both Crystal Palace and Southampton are said to be interested in the Israel international. However, they are unlikely to land his services if either side are relegated to the Sky Bet Championship this term.

Avi Luzon, who is the former president of Maccabi Petah Tikva, indicated to One Sport via The Daily Record in March that Abada had rejected the chance to extend his stay at Celtic and is instead eyeing a move elsewhere in the off-season, stating: “I believe he will be sold in the summer to the Premier League. There were talks already in the last window, but he didn't want to be sold. They offered him a contract extension and I know he didn't agree because he wants to be sold. I don't know the names of teams, but there are offers and I believe at a probability level of over 90% that he will move to the Premier League in the summer."

A separate report from Football Insider also backs up this revelation, claiming that Abada has knocked back a new deal at Parkhead in favour of seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Liel Abada?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that there is a possibility that Abada could move on from Celtic this summer amid interest in his services.

O'Rourke told GMS: "It's going to be interesting on the whole Liel Abada situation; he's been a key player for Celtic since they brought him in and he's never let them down. He's always performed at a high standard for them and popped up some crucial goals in big games. There has been no progress on contract talks with Abada and Celtic, so that might point the way for a potential departure in the summer for Liel Abada, who has previously attracted interest from Premier League clubs. The longer this contract situation drags on, it does look more and more that Abada will move on."

What are Liel Abada's stats like this season at Celtic?

Abada has enjoyed another strong campaign at Celtic despite not always being the first pick under Postecoglou, registering 12 goals and seven assists from 41 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The £15k-a-week ace has also provided a dangerous threat to opposition backlines in the Scottish Premiership this term, averaging a shot total of 3.55 per 90 minutes across 2022/23, as per FBRef.

Celtic have made a habit of selling on some of their prize assets for profitable sums and then replacing them effectively, which may be a trick that they have to repeat once again if Abada is to depart Parkhead this summer following two successful years at the Scottish giants.