Celtic have made an enquiry to Crystal Palace over a potential transfer for Jeffrey Schlupp, and it is also believed that the London outfit are open to selling this summer, according to Scottish football journalist Anthony Joseph.

Brendan Rodgers has been looking to bolster the Celtic squad this summer in the hopes of securing the club's fourth consecutive league title. He has already added to the squad with the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo and Viljami Sinisalo. Now holding an interest in deals for Jeffrey Schlupp, Adam Idah, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak, it looks as though the Bhoys are still looking to introduce some new faces before the transfer window slams shut.

Celtic Register Interest in Jeffrey Schlupp

Rodgers looking to add more options to his squad

Brendan Rodgers has earmarked Jeffrey Schlupp as a potential summer transfer target, and the 31-year-old's impressive versatility is likely to be a deciding factor in Celtic's interest. The Crystal Palace man is capable of playing in midfield, out wide, and in advanced positions, and he could be the ideal solution to reinforcing the squad depth at Celtic Park.

Schlupp made 29 league appearances for the Eagles in what was his 11th season in England's top division, recording two goals and two assists in the process, including one finish that was described as "amazing" by Oliver Glasner. Having featured in 268 Premier League games in his career, his experience is undeniable and this, in tandem with his ability to adapt to numerous tactical roles, could make him a fantastic coup for Rodgers.

Jeffrey Schlupp's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 29 Goals 2 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 2.53 Aerial duels won per 90 1.47

After a flawless pre-season campaign including emphatic victories over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, the Glasgow-based side went on to open their Scottish Premiership season with an assertive 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock. Evidently, they have shown their credentials to be the league's favorites once more, as they hope to repeat domestic success for a fourth time in a row.

Rodgers' starting eleven is clearly powerful enough, but introducing an additional option to strengthen the depth in several positions simultaneously would certainly be a smart move, which is precisely why Schlupp's profile makes so much sense.

It is still unknown what sort of financial package would be involved. However, given Crystal Palace's open stance on his sale coupled with the fact that the player's contract expires in the summer of 2025, Celtic will be hoping to secure a good value deal.

Rodgers Hoping to Seal Adam Idah Transfer

The striker had a successful six-month loan at Celtic last season

Celtic welcomed Norwich City forward, Adam Idah on a six-month loan for the second half of their 2023/24 season, and the Irish international did not fail to impress, as he netted nine times in 19 appearances. Rodgers was particularly pleased with his performances, even describing him as "outstanding" at one point, and he remains eager to tie the 23-year-old down to a permanent deal.

Talks with Norwich have begun on a positive note, and it is believed that the deal is now "advanced", with a fee of around £6 million being quoted, plus add-ons. The Cork-born striker would aid Celtic's striker options after Oh Hyeon-Gyu's departure from the club not long ago left just Kyogo Furuhashi as the team's sole senior center-forward.

